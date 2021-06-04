BILLINGS — Shepherd has hired new football and boys basketball head coaches.
Former Shepherd wrestling coach Lucas Logan is the new football coach and Rawley Butler will move into the boys basketball head coaching position after being an assistant the last two years.
Rich Hash, who is stepping down as Shepherd activities director at the end of this month, confirmed the new hires to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Friday. Hash said both Logan and Butler were hired at the May school board meeting.
Logan succeeds Chris Dixon, who resigned in April after coaching the Mustangs for two years.
Butler follows Rob Nyby, who also resigned after two years, to take the principal’s job at Baker.
Both Logan and Butler are middle school teachers in Shepherd.
