BILLINGS — Shepherd High School is looking at filling heading coaching positions for both football and boys basketball after both coaches stepped down earlier this month.
Chris Dixon resigned after two years leading the Mustangs’ football program. The Mustangs made the Class B playoffs in both of Dixon’s years but lost out in the first round each time.
Dixon said it was time for him to focus on “family dynamics” and allow for a more long-term coach to take over.
Boys basketball coach Rob Nyby also resigned after two seasons in Shepherd. Nyby accepted a principal’s job at Baker, according to Shepherd athletic director Rich Hash.
Hash, who is also stepping down at the end of the school year, said the district will first look to fill both positions “in house.” If qualified candidates aren’t found, he said, the school will open the positions to applicants outside of the district.
