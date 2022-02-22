GREAT FALLS – The last time they met, the Great Falls High boys basketball team had difficulty simply advancing the ball across halfcourt as the Bison committed 29 turnovers in an 18-point loss to crosstown rival Great Falls CMR.
But over the past nine days, veteran Bison coach Bob Howard made a simple – but effective – change in the GFH press-break offense, and the results could be seen on the scoreboard Tuesday night: Great Falls 54, CMR 47.
Just like that.
Senior guard Sherwin Hayward scored 23 points and Reed Harris added 13 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots as the Bison broke a three-game losing streak to move to 5-7 in Eastern AA play, 8-8 overall. Coach John Cislo’s Rustlers fell to 6-6, 8-8.
Howard moved Harris, an athletic 6-6 junior post player, to the backcourt in an effort to thwart CMR’s swarming halfcourt zone press. When the shorter Bison guards needed to find a target to break the press, they were able to lob it to Harris. Although the Bison finished with 16 turnovers, few were turned into Russell points.
“We moved Reed up high and that seemed to help against the press,” acknowledged Howard, one of the winningest active coaches in Montana. “The first game (against CMR) Reed wasn’t able to get up and help (vs. the press), so we made sure he was up there this time.”
Those extra valuable possessions enabled Hayward and Harris to combine for 21 points the first half as GFH grabbed a 32-20 lead. Hayward, a transfer from Florida who became eligible at the semester break, scored seven more points in the third quarter as the Bison led by as many as 16.
But the Rustlers went on an 8-1 spree to end the period, then scored seven straight early in the fourth quarter to draw within 45-42. It was still only a four-point lead at 51-47 before the Bison iced it with three late free throws in the final minute.
Great Falls made only 12 of 24 foul shots, but the Bison managed to survive against their biggest rival.
“Sherwin shot the ball well (four 3-pointers) and Reed had a good all-around game,” said Howard. “We did some things better, but we were coming off a long four-game stretch … now we’ve got (Billings) West and Senior coming in here this weekend and those are winnable games. I don’t know what our (divisional tournament) seeding will be but I just want us to be playing well at the end of the season.”
The Rustlers got 15 points from senior guard Raef Newbrough – 10 in the frantic fourth quarter – and 14 from senior forward Rogan Barnwell. Junior post Cole Taylor added eight points and seven rebounds before fouling out.
Both of the Electric City schools still have hopes of finishing third or fourth in Eastern AA standings, since Bozeman (14-0) and Billings Skyview (8-4) appear to have the top two spots sewed up.
