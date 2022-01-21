BILLINGS — Senior Bryce Graham is the facilitator. As a 6-foot-2 point guard for the unflinching and undefeated Lewistown boys basketball team, Graham serves as both the glue guy and the go guy.
Junior Royce Robinson is Mr. Versatile. Already a highly thought-of player before this season began, Robinson, who stands 6-4, is a deft point-gatherer who has raised his game across the board.
Sophomore Fischer Brown is a defender’s nightmare. With the ability to score from anywhere on the floor, the 6-3 Brown has become Class A’s most prolific scorer.
Those three — along with the added dimension of depth players like Luke Clinton, Matthew Golik and Nolan Fry — have provided Lewistown with a potent roster, a 10-0 record and the No. 1 position in the latest 406mtsports.com rankings.
A boys basketball renaissance is afoot in Fergus County. But bigger dreams await the Eagles.
“We have so many weapons,” Graham said. “As long as we’re playing together we know we’re going to do pretty well.”
With a free-flowing offensive style and an aggressive man-to-man approach on defense, Lewistown has beaten its 10 opponents by an average of 21.2 points. Only two of its victories have come by fewer than double digits — a 70-65 win in the season opener against Dillon and a 59-55 road triumph over Havre on Dec. 21.
On Tuesday at No. 5 Billings Central, the Eagles trailed at halftime but outscored the defending state champion Rams by 24 points in the second half to secure an 80-60 decision. Brown finished with 25 points, Graham had 21 and Clinton added 13 in the win.
Naturally, Lewistown’s hot start has fueled the notion that it is a bona fide title contender, which isn’t exactly routine for the school: The Eagles last played for a boys state championship in 1988 — and haven’t won one since 1979.
“It’s just a bunch of kids that have grown up together and are really close. They’ve put in a ton of time,” said seventh-year coach Scott Sparks, whose team went 0-2 at state last season. “I think it is attainable. I think the town senses that a little bit, too, that at least we have a team that can compete for it.
“Last year we got there and got a taste of it with a team that we probably didn’t expect to get there. Now the guys are hungry to get back there and compete into Saturday night. They’ve put themselves in that position, but anything can happen in Class A. I think they’re really grounded and they know there’s still work to be done.”
Sparks says Graham is like a coach on the court.
With an average of 11.7 points per game, Graham is the Eagles’ third leading scorer but his impact is felt most by the initiative he takes on and off the court.
“He’s just a constant,” Sparks said. “He wants to defend every team’s best player. He’s that type of kid. He’s really good at keeping the team together. I would attribute a lot of our chemistry to Bryce’s leadership.”
Robinson’s skills have an old-school quality. He employs both a mid-range game and a back-to-the-basket flair that make him tough to defend. Robinson averages 12.8 points but his rebounds (7.5 per game), assists (3.4) and steals (2.5) are all up from last season.
Robinson said his style grew from regularly playing afternoon ball at the Civic Center in Lewistown “against all the old guys.” It might be a throwback, but it serves him well.
“Royce is just a great team player,” Sparks said of Robinson. “He does whatever it takes to win and he celebrates his teammates’ success. He really is a complete basketball player.”
Brown, meanwhile, has been a revelation.
Only a sophomore, the sharpshooter leads Class A at 21.4 points per game and is shooting 53% from 3-point range and 61% from the floor overall. In a win against Hardin on Jan. 14, Brown made 10 of 11 shots, including 6 of 7 from 3 and all seven of his free throws, on the way to a 33-point showing.
It was a performance as big as his curly red afro.
“He’s been huge,” Robinson said of Brown. “Nobody gets to see what he does in practice, which is even more absurd. He doesn’t miss.”
Brown has emerged despite being diagnosed earlier this school year with an epileptic disorder that causes hand spasms and blackouts. It’s happened in practice, before games, even during games.
Brown is now taking medication that he says helps, but it’s something he must work through.
“I don’t even remember what happens,” said Brown, whose dad Justin was a standout shooter at Montana State in the late 1990s and early 2000s. “I go from playing in a game and playing defense to all of the sudden I’m sitting on the bench. It’s really tough. And then I’ve got to get myself rolling again. It’s a challenge.”
Brown has given an added spark to a team that was expected to be a contender regardless.
Lewistown has eight regular-season games remaining. Six of those are away from home, including a game at Lockwood on Saturday.
The Eastern A superdivisional will be held Feb. 23-26 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings. The Eagles have a stated goal of coming out of there with the No. 1 seed.
The Class A state tournament is scheduled for March 9-12 at Dahlberg Arena on the campus of the University of Montana in Missoula.
Butte Central, Billings Central, Dillon, Hamilton and Havre expect to all be in the hunt, but a boys basketball renaissance is afoot in Fergus County.
Bigger dreams await the Eagles.
“We have goals and everyone is on the same page for what we need to do,” Graham said. “We’ve just got to go out there and hopefully it happens for us.”
