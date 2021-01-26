MISSOULA — Eyan Becker is having the time of his life this winter.
A 10-0 record and No. 6 ranking in Montana's Class C poll will do that for you. Yet there's so much more to it than basketball for the Valley Christian multi-sport standout.
"This is definitely the most fun season of any sport I've ever played," said the junior, who scored 23 points in Tuesday's 71-27 home win over Victor. "This team, we've built that friendship because we all have a lot of classes together.
"We just kind of became really good teammates, meshing really well. We have that goal of going to state, that one thing we haven't done for 20-plus years. It's the single goal."
Becker is no stranger to individual success. This past fall he piled up 409 yards of offense and seven touchdowns as quarterback of the football team in a win over Gardiner. He also led the Eagles defensively from his end position with 13 tackles, including three for a loss and two sacks.
Still, there's just something about playing on a basketball team that has a serious shot of making a statewide mark. The electricity is palpable in the Eagles' gym and Becker provides the spark at the guard position.
"He's energy, always ready to go," coach Jesse Boone said. "This year he's been our best 3-point shooter, most consistent. Today he crashed the boards too.
"Then usually he guards the most dynamic player on the other team. So he's huge for us. I love having a player like that."
Becker feels blessed to be attending a school where things haven't changed much amid the coronavirus pandemic. There aren't many in western Montana that can say the same.
"We have full days for school with super-small classes," he explained. "I'm in class with at least three teammates for every class throughout the day. It's been that way since August. There's some classes I have where there's only four kids."
Becker was one of a trio of Eagles that sparkled offensively on Tuesday. Teammates Billy Boone and Riley Reimer finished with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Reimer was most consistent, hitting 7 of 11 shots from the floor.
Part of the offensive game plan for Valley Christian is to create easy chances with an effective transition game.
"We like to play fast on offense, so that means we have to get a lot of steals, get a lot of rebounds to push up the tempo," Becker said. "We all want to get that steal and that assist. Intensity is one of the main things we focus on."
Coach Boone says defense will be a focus for his team as tourney time approaches. The Eagles will need to be especially good on that end Monday when they host their toughest foe to-date, Stillwater Christian, in a non-conference battle.
"Right now we have good balanced team with several good scorers, and I think we're a good defensive team. But we're not great," the coach said. "In the playoffs, if you're playing a team like Twin Bridges or Manhattan Christian, if your shots are not falling, you have to have solid defense."
Victor had one player score in double figures Tuesday. Carson Varner tallied 10 points, six coming in the second half.
