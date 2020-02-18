BILLINGS — Some of the postseason district and divisional Montana high school basketball tournaments will be available to stream on the NFHS Network.
At this time, those tourneys are: District 1B, District 2B, District 3B, District 2C, District 3C, District 6C, District 8C, District 9C, District 10C, the Eastern AA Divisional, Western AA Divisional, Eastern A Divisional and Western A Divisional.
The NFHS Network is subscription based. To access the NFHS Network, visit the Montana High School Association homepage at mhsa.org.
