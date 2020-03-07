BILLINGS — Kelly Hert entered Colstrip’s locker room holding a stat sheet like a trophy.
“91 percent!” the assistant boys basketball coach proclaimed to his players.
Hert was referring to the Colts’ free-throw percentage in their 54-53 win over Columbus in the Southern B Divisional third-place game Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. As a team, they made 20 of 22 foul shots (90.9%, to be exact), and Hert reminded his players that 19 of 22 or worse could have ended their season.
JT Baer went 10 of 10 from the free-throw line to lead Colstrip, the No. 3 team in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, to its third straight State B tournament.
“Our first game of the tournament, we shot like 36%. (Colstrip head coach Joe Egan) just said, ‘You need to shoot better, you need to work on it,’ and that’s what we did,” Baer said. “Free throws win games.”
Baer, a senior, recorded a game-high 21 points (5 of 15 from the field) and 11 rebounds. He also made the game’s two biggest free throws.
The Colts (18-6) led 52-50 with 7.1 seconds left, and Baer went to the line for two shots. He calmly drained both to effectively end the game (Columbus sophomore Colby Martinez hit a 3 at the buzzer).
“I felt 100% confidence,” Baer said. “You hear the crowd, the student section, but you just step up with confidence and you know you’re gonna swish it.”
Corbin Small-Fisher added 15 points (5 of 9 from the field, 4 of 5 from 3) for the defending divisional champion Colts, who routed Manhattan earlier in the day to reach the consolation final.
Martinez led No. 9 Columbus with 20 points (7 of 16 from the field), and senior Trey Stampfel recorded 16 points (6 of 11) and 10 rebounds.
The Cougars shot 13 of 19 (68.4%) from the free-throw line as a team.
Emotions were mixed in Columbus’ locker room after the loss. While disappointed, the Cougars couldn’t help but appreciate their success this season and this weekend. They went 4-17 last year and finished this season 16-9. On Saturday morning, they earned an overtime loser-out win over top-ranked Huntley Project, which had defeated the Cougars by a combined 41 points in their two regular season matchups.
Colstrip led comfortably throughout the third-place game and built its biggest lead (42-28) early in the fourth quarter. A 13-0 run cut the Cougars’ deficit to one, and they remained within striking distance until the end.
“Our guys played tough. They’re of course disappointed and discouraged that they’re not moving on, but it’s not because we didn’t play a good game,” said Columbus coach Mark Crago, who replaced longtime Cougars coach Paul Barta this season. “It’s nothing that those guys haven’t done before. It’s a great group of guys. They can dig deep. They wanted it, they wanted it bad. Just not enough time on the clock.”
Colstrip lost in the first round of the 2018 state tournament and fell to Missoula Loyola in last year’s state semifinals. They left both tourneys without a trophy.
Baer, Small-Fisher and the Colts’ other four seniors know they have one more chance to take home some hardware.
“It’s sad it’s my last state tournament,” Baer said, “but I’m ready for it.”
Columbus 60, Huntley Project 54
Columbus earned an overtime win over top-ranked Project on Saturday morning at Rocky Mountain College.
The Red Devils (19-4) trailed 12-7 after one quarter but outscored the No. 9 Cougars 21-11 in the second to build a five-point halftime lead. Project led 40-37 through three quarters, and the score was 49-49 going into overtime, where Columbus outscored its District 4B foe 11-5.
Sophomore Colby Martinez poured in a game-high 24 points and senior Trey Stampfel added 11 for the Cougars, who will face Colstrip in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The winner will advance to state.
Juniors Noah Bouchard and Tim Rose led Project with 22 and 16 points, respectively.
The Red Devils were 18-2 going into divisionals and had beaten both teams they lost to (Lodge Grass and Lewistown). They defeated Columbus 58-41 and 62-38 during the regular season. Project opened the tournament with a 60-36 win over No. 8 Lame Deer and lost to No. 4 Three Forks in the semifinals on Friday.
Colstrip 69, Manhattan 47
JT Baer's 21 points led No. 3 Colstrip into the divisional third-place game.
The Colts, who won last year's divisional title, will play Columbus in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back at Metra. The winner will earn the Southern B's third and final state tournament seed.
Baer shot 7 of 12 from the field and snagged six rebounds and four steals, while fellow senior Corbin Small-Fisher added 10 points (4 of 10) and five boards for Colstrip, which clung to an 18-17 lead at halftime but outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter to pull away. The Colts scored 51 points in the second half.
Junior Caden Holgate led Manhattan (12-11) with 14 points, while sophomores Evan Douma and Finn Tesoro scored 11 and 10, respectively.
This story will be updated.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included an inaccurate point total for Small-Fisher. That error has been fixed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.