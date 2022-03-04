BILLINGS — Lodge Grass-Lame Deer IV? Think again.
Any potential for a fourth in-season grudge match between Native basketball rivals was quickly put to rest by Three Forks at the Southern B divisional boys tournament Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Wolves, behind an incredibly efficient first half, made quick work of Lame Deer 81-55 in the semifinals and stormed into Saturday’s championship game, and they will be the ones to face defending state champion Lodge Grass for divisional supremacy.
The game is scheduled to tip off at 6:30 p.m.
Lodge Grass advanced out of its semifinal by overcoming a first-half lull and eventually prevailed over Manhattan 55-43. It was a rematch of last year’s Class B state championship game, which the Indians won 64-47.
Lodge Grass and Lame Deer have been a major part of the Class B story this season, with stars Damon Gros Ventre and Journey Emerson each breaking the state’s single-game scoring record (with 71 and 82 points, respectively) five days apart from one another, and three meetings that were decided by a combined 11 points.
Instead, the Southern B title will be decided between two teams that last met in the 2020 division championship game, a 73-50 Indians victory.
Lodge Grass digs deep in 2nd half
Lodge Grass prefers to play at a fast, up-and-down pace, but coach Josh Stewart has often said that his team can win games utilizing any style.
That notion was put to the test, as Manhattan’s effort to dictate a half-court tempo had the Indians out of sorts in the first half. But Lodge Grass found its flow after halftime.
A 10-2 run midway through the third gave the Indians a four-point lead, and when D.C. Stewart scored on a driving shot off a Tigers turnover at the 1:40 mark, the score was 37-26. A Stewart spinner, a three-point play from Bryson Rogers and a Gros Ventre dunk in the fourth had the Indians up by double figures.
“Manhattan wanted it more than us in the first half,” D.C. Stewart said. “They were hungry. And so coach just told us it's up to us. We just kind of dug deep to get out of that little slump we were in.”
Though it was their lowest-scoring output of the season by a wide margin (15 points), the Indians found a way to win, and that’s all that mattered to them.
Gros Ventre and D.C. Stewart each had 15 points to lead Lodge Grass, which improved to 20-1. Ty Moccasin pulled down 12 rebounds, helping the Indians win the battle on the glass 41-23.
“They were kind of dictating the tempo and calling the shots in the first half,” Josh Stewart said. “We addressed that at halftime and just talked about why we're here, why we're doing this. We feel like we want to be the hardest-working team in the state, and we rose to that level. Just really pleased with our effort in the second half.”
Manhattan (14-6) turned the ball over just twice in the first half and defensively limited Lodge Grass to 16 shots in the opening 16 minutes to lead 19-18. But a game plan that worked so well wasn’t complemented with consistent shooting and ultimately couldn’t be sustained.
The Tigers were led by Wyatt Jones’ 15 points. Evan Douma added 13 points and eight rebounds. Manhattan will play Columbus in a loser-out game Saturday at 9 a.m. at Lockwood High School.
“Defensively in the first half we did a great job. We got some wide open looks on the other end, the shots just didn't fall for us. Otherwise we’re going into halftime up seven or eight,” Manhattan coach Wes Kragt said. “Then they got on a little bit of a run in the third quarter, and we gave up some offensive rebounds and they got some easy put-backs.”
Efficient Wolves leave no doubt
Just about everything Three Forks hoisted in the first half went in. The Wolves shot an astounding 68% in the opening two quarters, hit five 3s and shot 9 for 9 from the line. It added up to a 52-25 lead at halftime.
Guard Finn Tesoro had 21 of his game-high 26 points before intermission. For the game, he shot 10 of 16 and 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. When the final buzzer sounded, Three Forks (18-4) had shot at a 59% clip from the floor.
“We figured we'd be in for a good game and we figured that we had a really good game plan,” Tesoro said. “Our coach told us if we just stick with the game plan we would come out with the W. But once we started hitting our shots, that was just a plus.”
“I told all of our shooters, I said we're going hit the high-low, we're going to try and pound it inside a little bit, and then we're going to hit the outside,” Wolves coach Terry Hauser explained. “I said, ‘You guys are going to have open shots. They’re going to give us open shots.’ I personally told Finn, ‘Be ready.’”
He was. But another big piece of the Wolves’ game plan was to focus defensively on Lame Deer’s Emerson, who can pile up points in a hurry. Mikey O’Dell drew that assignment and helped control Emerson to the tune of 15 points on 4-of-17 shooting.
The Morning Stars made just 34% of their shots and were forced into 16 turnovers, which resulted in 19 points for Three Forks on the other end. Lame Deer (17-4) will try to keep its season alive in a loser-out game against Red Lodge on Saturday at 9 a.m.
“When they're hot and you’re cold it's a bad combination, and we just couldn’t get it going,” Lame Deer coach Tiger Scalpcane said. “We made a couple good runs, but we just didn't have enough fire to keep going.”
In all, four players reached double figures for Three Forks. O’Dell finished with 18 points, Jacob Bucignani had 13 and Owen Long scored 10 to go along with nine rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.