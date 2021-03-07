BILLINGS — A handful of Manhattan boys basketball players were making a list as they left the locker room Saturday night.
“Conference football title, state football title, district basketball title, divisional basketball title,” they said to each other, trying to make sure they weren’t forgetting one.
Forgive the Tigers for struggling to keep track. Minutes earlier, they had beaten Huntley Project 43-39 for Manhattan’s first Southern B Divisional boys hoops title since 2003. One night prior, they clinched a state tournament berth for the first time since 2012. Many of Manhattan’s players, as well as their coach, played key roles on the state championship football team this past fall.
And they could add another huge accomplishment in a week.
The No. 2-ranked Tigers (17-2) used a slow pace, good defense and late-game execution to beat No. 3 Project (15-5) for the divisional championship at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
“We wanted to be that team that’ll be the next,” said Manhattan senior Caden Holgate. “Other teams will look back and ask, ‘Who was the last team to do that?’ For the future, I guess that’ll be us. … We’ll be the next 2003.”
Here's how it ended. That's Manhattan's @tatebowler hitting the free throw and consoling HP's Tim Rose.
On Friday night, Project scored 24 points in the first quarter and 27 in the fourth quarter en route to a 75-60 semifinal win over No. 1 Lodge Grass. The Red Devils trailed Manhattan 10-2 after one quarter and 19-9 at halftime.
So much of that difference can be explained by pace. Lodge Grass is one of the fastest teams in the state, and Project isn’t slow. Manhattan is on the opposite pole. The Tigers won the opening tip of Saturday’s game, and the Devils didn’t get their first possession until a minute and a half later.
“Our focus was to try to take the best shot and work the ball around until we get a good looking shot,” said Manhattan coach Wes Kragt. “Whether that was within the first 15 seconds or within a minute and a half, we wanted to make sure that they had to play defense and limit their opportunities on offense.”
Other than a few fast breaks, the Tigers took their time on offense.
“We’re the more athletic, better team, and they did what they needed to do to win,” said Project coach Mark Branger. “That’s why it’s time for a shot clock in high school.”
The slow pace doesn’t mean Manhattan played poorly otherwise. In the first half, the Tigers held the Devils to a 4-of-15 (26.7%) field goal shooting mark and forced nine turnovers while giving up two.
“We have no size,” Kragt said. “We just get after it defensively.”
The formula looked like it would work all game, especially after Holgate drained two straight 3-pointers to put Manhattan up 28-14 late in the third quarter.
And here's the second
Suddenly, the tide shifted.
In the final seconds of the third, Project sophomore Jey Hofer grabbed a rebound and passed to senior Noah Bouchard, who was standing near Manhattan’s 3-point line. He gathered, took a couple steps and fired a three-quarters-court shot as the buzzer sounded. It swished through the net.
END 3Q: Manhattan 28, @HPREDDEVILS 22
HP's @NBou2002 hit one of the most improbable buzzer beaters I've ever seen. #MTscores
The Devils scored six quick points to start the fourth quarter to extend their run to 14-0 and force a 28-28 tie with 6:45 left, the first time Manhattan wasn’t ahead since the score was 2-2 early in the first quarter. Bouchard threw down a two-handed dunk to make it 28-26 and add several extra decibels to the already loud Project crowd.
It felt like Project had all the momentum, but that only means so much in a game of runs. Sure enough, Manhattan went on a 7-0 run to build a seven-point lead.
“A lot of these kids have had some big moments,” Kragt said. “I was the offensive coordinator on our football team, so I’ve had these kids now for six months — well, and three years — and nothing fazes them. They’re ready to go and ready to move on to the next play.”
The Devils cut the deficit to one possession at several points and had chances to tie in the final minutes, but strong defense and icy free throw shooting secured Manhattan's win.
Holgate led the Tigers with 17 points (3 of 12 from the field, 8 of 10 from the line) and seven rebounds, and senior Tate Bowler added nine points, including two free throws with four seconds left to turn a two-point lead into a two-possession game (he shot 3 of 4 from the field and the line in the game).
Bouchard scored a game-high 22 points (7 of 16 from the field) and grabbed seven rebounds, while senior Jake Fox added six points (2 of 6) and nine boards.
Kragt was the starting point guard under Branger at Project in the late 2000s. Kragt and Branger helped the Devils win the 2007 State B title (the second and most recent state title in program history).
“It was just great to be here and have both of us in this moment,” Kragt said. “He helped me get my start as a teacher and as a coach. I just have a lot of respect and appreciation for Mark.”
Branger retired in 2016 but returned to the sideline this season and helped the Devils earn their first state tournament berth since 2015. Saturday’s game was the first time he coached against Kragt, who has been at Manhattan for three years and was Bridger’s head coach for two years before that.
“It was a pleasure to coach against him,” Branger said. “I have a lot of respect for him. He was a great player of mine.”
Manhattan will open State B play against No. 10 Deer Lodge at 9 a.m. Wednesday back at the Metra, while Project will play No. 5 Fairfield at 7:30 that night in the same arena.
In 2012, the Tigers finished second at districts, second at divisionals and second at state (to Malta). This year, they won state and divisionals. They hope to add another first to their list next Saturday.
“We’re just going to try to feed off our momentum,” Holgate said.
Lodge Grass fends off Colstrip in consolation final
For reasons he couldn’t quite explain, Malachi Little Nest lacked energy in the first three games of this week’s Southern B Divisional tournament, and it showed in his output.
The Lodge Grass senior scored a combined 24 points in those three games and shot poorly, including 4 of 17 from the field in Friday’s semifinal loss to Huntley Project. Little Nest helped the top-ranked Indians in other ways in a 68-63 loser-out win over Lame Deer on Saturday morning, but he was still disappointed with his nine-point game.
Little Nest more than made up for his previous struggles with a 27-point, six-assist performance in a 72-60 win over No. 7 Colstrip on Saturday at the Metra. The consolation win launched defending State B co-champion Lodge Grass (16-4) into the state tournament for the fourth time in five years.
“This was our ticket to state, so I had to really show out, go out there and give it my all, play like it’s my last,” Little Nest said. “I had to redeem myself after the Huntley loss.”
LG senior Stephen Matt hit the toughest shot of the game at the buzzer.
Little Nest shot 10 of 18 from the field and 4 of 6 from 3-point range Saturday. Without his last two shots, the outcome might have been different.
The Indians led 23-11 after one quarter and built a 17-point lead in the second quarter. A 15-4 run cut Colstrip's deficit to 38-32 at halftime.
Lodge Grass went up 49-34 midway through the third, and the Colts (14-6) answered with a 17-3 run, which made their deficit 52-51 early in the fourth. The Indians immediately answered with a 10-0 run, started by a 3 from Damon Gros Ventre. Little Nest followed that up with a 3 and a layup (his final two field goals of the game) to build the lead back up to nine points.
A 17-3 run cut Colstrip's deficit to 52-51, but Lodge Grass answered with a 10-0 run. 4:33 left.
@Malachi_LN3 has five of LG's points during the run, including these three.
“(Gros Ventre) started that spark. I was feeling it, so I had to let it fly,” Little Nest said. “That Lame Deer game really brought my energy back up. I started to get the flow.”
Junior DC Stewart scored 11 points (5 of 12 on field goals) and juniors Damon Gros Ventre (4 of 12) and Jadence Archilta (5 of 7) each added 10 points. Archilta also grabbed eight rebounds.
Caleb Cole led Colstrip with 17 points (8 of 17) and a game-high 13 rebounds, while Jaren Knows His Gun had 14 points (5 of 7) and nine boards.
“They came out and gave us their best,” Archilta said. “We were ready for it.”
Colstrip's Logan Vocu hit this deep 3-pointer for the final points of the half.
The loss ended the Colts’ season short of state for the first time since 2017.
Lodge Grass will face No. 9 Florence-Carlton, the Western B’s top seed, in the first round of the state tourney at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday back at the Metra.
“We just have to come all together like a fist,” Little Nest said. “We’re going to punch our way through.”
