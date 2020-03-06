BILLINGS — Colstrip kept its season going and ended Lame Deer's with a 65-63 win in the consolation bracket of the Southern B Divisional boys basketball tournament Friday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Colstrip, the No. 3 team in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, led 20-9 after one quarter and 39-22 at halftime. No. 8 Lame Deer trimmed the deficit in the second half — similar to Colstrip in a 50-44 first-round loss Thursday, when it nearly overcame a 20-0 deficit against No. 4 Three Forks — but the defending divisional champion Colts held on.
JT Baer led Colstrip with 19 points, Rilee Small-Fisher had 13 and Caleb Wheatley added 10. The Colts (16-6) will play another loser-out game on Saturday against No. 2 Lodge Grass or Manhattan with a chance to advance to the third-place game.
Lame Deer's Rocco McMakin scored a game-high 29 points, and Journey Emerson contributed 14. The Morning Stars, who suffered a 60-36 loss to top-ranked Huntley Project on Thursday, finished the season with a 15-8 record.
This story will be updated.
