BILLINGS — The Columbus boys basketball team moved one step closer to the Class B state tournament with a 60-54 overtime win over Huntley Project on Saturday morning at Rocky Mountain College.
Project, which is No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, trailed 12-7 after one quarter but outscored the No. 9 Cougars 21-11 in the second to build a five-point halftime lead. The Red Devils (19-4) led 40-37 through three quarters, and the score was 49-49 going into overtime, where Columbus (16-8) outscored its District 4B foe 11-5.
Sophomore Colby Martinez poured in a game-high 24 points and senior Trey Stampfel added 11 for the Cougars, who will face Colstrip in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The winner will advance to state.
Juniors Noah Bouchard and Tim Rose led Project with 22 and 16 points, respectively.
The Red Devils were 18-2 going into divisionals and had beaten both teams they lost to (Lodge Grass and Lewistown). They defeated Columbus 58-41 and 62-38 during the regular season. Project opened the tournament with a 60-36 win over No. 8 Lame Deer and lost to No. 4 Three Forks in the semifinals on Friday.
Colstrip 69, Manhattan 47
JT Baer's 21 points led No. 3 Colstrip into the divisional third-place game.
The Colts, who won last year's divisional title, will play Columbus in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday back at Metra. The winner will earn the Southern B's third and final state tournament seed.
Baer shot 7 of 12 from the field and snagged six rebounds and four steals, while fellow senior Corbin Small-Fisher added 10 points (4 of 10) and five boards for Colstrip (17-6), which clung to an 18-17 lead at halftime but outscored the Tigers 23-6 in the third quarter to pull away. The Colts scored 51 points in the second half.
Junior Caden Holgate led Manhattan (12-11) with 14 points, while sophomores Evan Douma and Finn Tesoro scored 11 and 10, respectively.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story included an inaccurate point total for Small-Fisher. That error has been fixed.
This story will be updated.
