BILLINGS — Micaiah Hauser has a good memory, at least when it comes to losses.
The pain from the Three Forks boys basketball team’s last two state tournament trips is still sharp for Hauser and his teammates. This season began with a 54-38 loss to Huntley Project, who the Wolves faced again Friday in the Southern B Divisional semifinals.
“That was on everyone’s mind,” Hauser said of the season-opening loss on Dec. 13. “That’s the worst we’ve played all year, and we just wanted to come back.”
The Wolves buried that bad memory and got one step closer to extinguishing the other.
Three Forks, the No. 4 team in the 406mtsports.com Class B rankings, silenced top-ranked Project 45-37 at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. The Wolves (19-3) clinched their third straight State B tournament appearance.
“Our coach (Terry Hauser) watches hours and hours of game film. He makes sure he has a scouting report for us every single game,” Micaiah Hauser said. “Today, we just followed the scouting report, and it worked out in our favor.”
Hauser, a senior, scored a game-high 21 points on efficient shooting (7 of 14 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3), and he added six rebounds and four assists. Sophomore teammate Owen Long added nine points (3 of 9 from the field) and seven rebounds, while senior Dustin Dalke had eight points (4 of 7) and seven boards.
As a team, the Red Devils (19-3) shot 28.6% from the field, 18.2% from 3-point range and 38.5% from the free-throw line. Junior Noah Bouchard, perhaps Project’s best player, finished with one point on a 0-of-10 showing from the field in 26 minutes.
Hauser said communication was his team’s biggest strength on defense Friday.
“This is the worst we’ve shot from free-throw, 2-point, 3-point. Right from the start, shots weren’t dropping. It doesn’t really matter how well you do in other areas,” said Project coach Randy Robinson. “We’ve gotta put this behind us mentally and refocus. Now our goal is to come back and get third. We’ve got a good chance of doing that.”
Noah’s senior brother Isaiah Bouchard tallied 10 points (5 of 11) and 23 rebounds, and junior Tim Rose added 11 points (4 of 14) for the Red Devils, who will face No. 9 Columbus in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College. Project hasn’t reached state since 2015.
Three Forks will take on No. 2 Lodge Grass in the divisional title game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday back at Metra. The Wolves have gone two-and-out at the last two state tournaments.
“We’re really here to get to state,” Micaiah Hauser said. “Hopefully we don’t go two-and-queue again like the last two seasons. It sucks.”
Lodge Grass 73, Manhattan 66
Manhattan made it interesting, but No. 2-ranked Lodge Grass proved too explosive in its semifinal win Friday at Metra.
The Indians (18-4) clinched a state seed for the the third time in four years. They’ll face Three Forks in the divisional title game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday back at Metra.
“It’s exciting,” Lodge Grass sophomore Damon Gros Ventre said of advancing to state. “Lodge Grass fans like to travel, so with that atmosphere, it’s gonna be a good one. It’s gonna be fun.”
Gros Ventre scored a game-high 24 points and made eight more shots than he missed: 7 of 10 from the field, 6 of 7 from 3-point range, 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.
“I just felt good coming into the game,” he said. “I always say, ‘Let it fly, and you’ll find it.’”
The Indians led 21-13 after one quarter. The Tigers (11-10) cut the deficit to 37-34 at halftime, but Lodge Grass controlled the second half.
“It’s a game of runs,” Gros Ventre said. “Any team’s capable of beating anybody, so we had to stay solid and keep our heads.”
Fellow Lodge Grass sophomore Ty Moccasin had 11 points (5 of 7 from the field) and six rebounds. The Indians also got 10 points apiece sophomore Malachi Little Nest (4 of 8) and junior Colton Collins (4 of 7), and sophomore Jaxon McCormick scored nine (3 of 6).
Manhattan junior Caden Holgate (6 of 12) and sophomore Finn Tesoro (7 of 14) each scored 19 points, while sophomore Sven Stenberg added 11 points (4 of 11) and 15 rebounds.
Manhattan will face Colstrip in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday back at Metra.
Colstrip 65, Lame Deer 63
No. 3 Colstrip kept its season going and ended Lame Deer's in the consolation bracket Friday morning at Metra.
Colstrip led 20-9 after one quarter and 39-22 at halftime. No. 8 Lame Deer trimmed the deficit in the second half — similar to Colstrip in its 50-44 first-round loss Thursday, when it nearly overcame a 20-0 deficit against Three Forks — but the defending divisional champion Colts held on.
JT Baer led Colstrip with 19 points, Rilee Small-Fisher had 13 and Caleb Wheatley added 10. The Colts (16-6) will play another loser-out game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Metra against Manhattan with a chance to advance to the consolation championship.
Lame Deer's Rocco McMakin scored a game-high 29 points, and Journey Emerson contributed 14. The Morning Stars, who suffered a 60-36 loss to Huntley Project on Thursday, finished the season with a 15-8 record.
Columbus 69, Red Lodge 53
Colby Martinez scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists in the Cougars' divisional consolation victory.
Martinez shot 8 of 12 from the field, 1 of 2 from 3-point range and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Trey Stampfel added 11 points (4 of 6 from the field) and nine boards for No. 9-ranked Columbus (15-8), which will face Huntley Project in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Rocky Mountain College.
Jay Jetmore led Red Lodge (8-14) with 15 points (5 of 8) and six rebounds, while Trey Allen added 14 points (6 of 12) and Corby Mann tallied 11 points (3 of 11) and five boards.
