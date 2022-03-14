BUTTE — The Southwest Montana All-Star Basketball Classic will return Tuesday at the Montana Tech HPER Complex. The event, which includes a girls game at 6 p.m. followed by a boys game at 7:30 p.m., is sponsored by the Butte Chamber of Commerce Hospitality Committee. The Game was not held the last two years due to the pandemic.
Both games will feature the top boys and girls high school players from Southwest Montana. Rosters for the classic were released last week after being selected by a committee of sports writers and broadcasters.
Tickets for the event are available at the Butte Chamber of Commerce 100 George Street, Butte, MT 59701 or online at https://2022swmtallstarclassic.eventbrite.com. Doors at the HPER will open at 5 p.m.
