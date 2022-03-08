BUTTE — Rosters for the 2022 Southwest Montana High School Basketball Classic, which will be played March 15 the Montana Tech HPER, have been selected, according to a release from Don Peoples Jr.
A committee of sport writers, broadcasters, and media personnel selected the teams after receiving nominations from the coaches of participating schools.
According to Butte Chamber of Commerce Director Stephanie Sorini, the committee is excited about the caliber of players selected for the games.
“We believe we have assembled some of the best high school players in the state,” she said in the release.
The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a girls game, followed by a boys game at 7:30 p.m. A 3-point contest will be held at halftime of each game. A 30-second shot clock will also be featured.
Tickets for the games will be available Monday at the Butte Chamber of Commerce located at 1000 George Street. Passes can also be purchased online immediately at https://2022swmtallstarclassic.eventbrite.com, and on the day of the game at the HPER Complex. The game is sponsored by the Butte Chamber of Commerce Hospitality Committee.
The coaching staffs will include three individuals who played in the event: Britt Cooper, Alex Rouse, and Quinn Peoples-Carter. To comply with MHSA post-season coaching rules, boys coaches will be coaching the girls game and the girls coaches will be coaching in the boys game.
