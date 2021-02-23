Hopefully this is the last time this guide will be necessary. COVID-19 protocols and guidelines vary county-to-county so planning a trip out of town to watch your son, daughter, niece, nephew, grandchild, friend, etc. has likely been at least a little confusing, if not stressful this year.
The goal here is to limit that confusion by compiling the information we’ve received from tournament managers in one place. Before you dive in, here are some things to note:
Unless a venue specifies otherwise, tickets do not grant attendees entrance to all games and are only good for the team that sold it. Tickets are generally team-specific and will not work for both genders of a competing school. All tournaments will have policies on masks and social distancing. Bring a mask and photo ID everywhere just to be safe.
For those who will not be watching the tournament in person, remember that games should be able to be streamed on the NFHS Network.
If you notice that some information is not complete, that is because it is unavailable or has not been provided at this time, so check back for updates. If you’re a tournament manager with more information that should be included, let us know.
State
Class AA
Where: Montana ExpoPark; Great Falls
When: March 10-13
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: Not available at the venue. Contact your respective school.
Class A
Where: Montana ExpoPark; Great Falls
When: March 3-6
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: Not available at the venue. Contact your respective school.
Class B
Where: MetraPark; Billings
When: March 10-13
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: Not available at the venue. Contact your respective school.
Class C
Where: Lockwood High School gym; Billings
When: March 10-13
Fan limitations: 300 per team
Tickets: Not available at the venue. Contact your respective school.
Divisionals
Western AA
Where: Higher seed hosts
When: March 1-6
Fan limitations: Decision of county where host school is located
Tickets: Will vary. Contact your respective school.
Eastern AA
Where: Higher seed hosts
When: March 1-6
Fan limitations: Decision of county where host school is located
Tickets: Will vary. Contact your respective school.
Western A
Where: Butte Civic Center (boys), Maroon Activity Center at Butte Central High School (girls); Butte
When: Feb. 25-27
Fan limitations: 2 per athlete; 40 max per team
Tickets: Not available at either venue. Contact your respective school.
Eastern A
Where: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark; Billings
When: Feb. 25-27
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: Will be sold online, you must have a team code. Contact your respective school to receive a code.
Northern B
Where: Cut Bank (boys), Wolf Point (girls)
When: March 4-6
Fan limitations: For Wolf Point: 25% of 1,900 capacity.
Tickets: For Wolf Point: First come, first serve. Tickets sold at the venue.
**Info for the boys tournament not available at this time
Southern B
Where: MetraPark; Billings
When: March 3-6
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: TBA
Western B
Where: Eureka
When: March 3-6
Fan limitations: 200 per team
Tickets: No tickets. Schools will compile a list of attendees and each name will be checked at the door. Bring photo ID.
Northern C
Where: ExpoPark; Great Falls
When: Feb. 23-27
Fan limitations: 500 per team
Tickets: $20. Tickets can be purchased through your respective school.
Southern C
Where: Laurel High School and Laurel Middle School
When: Feb. 24-27
Fan limitations: 150 per team
Tickets: Purchase tickets through your respective school. No tickets available at the venue.
Western C
Where: Powell County High School; Deer Lodge (Two loser-out games will be held at Drummond High School)
When: Feb. 24-27
Fan limitations: 6 per athlete, coach, player and manager.
Tickets: $7 for students, $9 for adults. Tickets purchased at the venue. Tickets are transferable.
Eastern C
Where: Sidney
When: March 3-6
Fan limitations: 275 per team
Tickets: No tickets. Schools will compile a list of attendees and each name will be checked at the door. Bring photo ID.
