HELENA — Spectators will be allowed to attend sporting events during the winter high school season that starts in a few weeks, but attendance will be limited, even more so than during the fall sports season.
The Lewis and Clark County Public Health Department has a limit in place of 25 people for in-person gatherings and that will be the limit for spectators going forward at Helena High and Capital events.
Fans from opposing teams will not be able to attend and there will be just 25 spectator passes issued for each game according to a press release from Helena Public Schools activities director Tim McMahon.
"As we approach the winter sports season, our school district has continued to engage in regular communication with the health professionals of Lewis and Clark Public Health," McMahon said. "At this time, plans for gatherings larger than 25 people are not being approved within our county. We respect and support that decision especially in consideration of the continued increase in local COVID-19 cases. In an effort to provide families with the opportunity to watch their student-athlete participate, our activities office will be working with schools and teams to develop a system to provide a limited spectator passes for home games. Please know that we will not distribute more than 25 passes per game. This system will remain in effect until gathering sizes can be increased."
McMahon said the goal was to make it as equitable as possible.
"We understand that this will limit the number of spectators per student athlete," he said. "While our Activities Office will work to ensure equity in the number of spectators for each participant, families will need to work together to ensure equity across the family."
The game itself is considered a separate event, as school-sanctioned events aren't subject to the public health order, just as with fall sports.
Normally, the winter sports season would have started already, although practices have, but it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sporting events can be held starting Jan. 5, with basketball starting Jan. 7.
As for East Helena, athletic director Shaun Murgel told 406mtsports.com and the Independent Record that the school district will be announcing its plan for spectators in the coming days.
