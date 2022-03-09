MISSOULA — The 2022 Class A state basketball tournaments for boys and girls teams kicked off at Dahlberg Arena at the University of Montana on Wednesday, hosting 18 teams from across the state.
Some athletes and fans traveled over 450 miles from Miles City and Glendive for the tournament, while others had a shorter trek from Hamilton and Frenchtown.
By Wednesday afternoon, most of the railings in the arena were decorated with posters supporting the teams and athletes there to leave it all on the court.
The boys kicked off the competition, with the Havre Blue Ponies defeating the Frenchtown Broncs 65-54 for their first state-tournament win since 2016.
Frenchtown dominated the stands with elementary students in grades 4-6 causing a ruckus in the stands and proudly displaying their orange and black handmade signs cheering on the Broncs.
“We try to make it whenever possible,” said Mariah Harvey, a fourth-grade teacher at Frenchtown. “We’re starting young to get them to see what it’s like and supporting the older kids.”
For some students, the trip to the State A tournament was the first time they’d ever been on campus, Harvey said.
After the first boys game cleared out, the Butte Central Lady Maroons and the Miles City Cowgirls took over the court.
Miles City effectively provided their own student section by sending its pep band as well as its cheer and dance teams to support the Cowgirls.
“Our school is very supportive,” said Kelly Janitell, the head cheer coach at Miles City.
Janitell added that their administration “pretty much was insistent” on sending their spirit teams.
“We’re their biggest supporters, they’re our biggest supporters,” Janitell said.
Butte Central’s pep band is more of a rock band, and includes electric guitars, a drum kit and vocalists. During the second half they jammed to “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics.
“It can be hard with the equipment, as you see we’ve only got five people and a lot of equipment,” said Russell Nelson, the band director. “So that part can be a lot of work, but we have fun with it. The kids enjoy it.”
Butte Central’s pep band has been taking a rock approach for the last seven years, Nelson said.
While the state tournament is a great way to showcase the strong sense of community in different towns around the state, it’s also a great opportunity for Destination Missoula to show off their community as well.
For Kara Bartlett, a group sales manager with Destination Missoula who helped organize the tournament this year, that includes enveloping people in what she dubs the “Missoula hug.”
“We want people to get a full experience of how vibrant and kind and welcoming our community is, and again, that’s why we live here,” Bartlett said. “When the community shows up to welcome our visitors … it’s so important to us to be a part of that.”
Bartlett estimates that a multi-day sports tournament like the boys and girls Class A tournament can bring anywhere between $1 million and $1.5 million to the local economy through lodging, restaurants, retail and gas sales.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.