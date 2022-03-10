MISSOULA — The State A boys basketball tournament semifinals are set after Butte Central, Glendive score victories Thursday in Missoula.
Butte Central 61, Havre 49
The West's top-seeded Butte Central Maroons fended off a fourth-quarter comeback attempt from the Havre Blue Ponies to win their first game of the State A boys basketball tournament.
The Maroons are now set to face the Glendive Red Devils in Friday's 5 p.m. semifinal. It will be the first matchup between Butte Central and Glendive this season, and Butte Central coach Brodie Kelly said his team will need to be willing to win ugly to find success against the Red Devils and beyond.
"You got to guard everybody. They execute their stuff real well. I think that's what stands out the most, they really play with a purpose on offense. They know where they're trying to get the ball and they do a good job of it," Kelly said. "It's not always going to be pretty, you grind."
It wasn't always pretty against a Blue Ponies team that turned a 23-point third-quarter deficit to just 11 midway through the fourth.
"We didn't play well in the fourth quarter, that's just a fact," Kelly said. "We missed some layups and we just had a lot of unnecessary fouling, and we weren't really in sync offensively."
Butte Central's Dougie Peoples led all scorers with 27 points. He shot 9 for 20 and made all seven of his free-throw attempts while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two steals. His aggressiveness did not wane as the Maroons margin grew, pouring in drive after drive and a corner three to score 13 third-quarter points as Butte Central extended the lead to a then-high 23 points (51-28).
Havre did not go quietly, though, and threes by Crawford Terry and Josh Currie kept the game within unlikely-but-plausible striking distance in fourth quarter.
"We talk about being prideful being from Havre, being from the Hi-Line up north," Havre head coach WaLynn Burgess said. "I truly believe you're a different breed from being up there. No matter what the odds are you're going to keep fighting no matter what the odds are."
Currie led Havre with 11 points, Terry had seven and Shane Patascil added six.
The foul line was kinder to the Blue Ponies in the second half, when Havre made 10 free throws after being just 1 of 3 in the first half. Burgess said the Blue Ponies played too much along the perimeter
"It was more of us in the second half forcing our will to get inside, we thought we had an advantage of getting inside on them," Burgess said. "If we're going inside and we're being physical and we're the aggressors, now we have those chances to get to the foul line."
Currie made two foul shots with 4 minutes remaining in the game to pull Havre within 57-43.
Patascil fought for a defensive rebound and drew a foul taking the ball up the court to put Havre in the double bonus. He hit both of his free throws to cut the Maroons lead to 12, 59-47.
Eric Loos earned a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Kyle Holter was one rebound shy with 11 points and nine boards.
Kelly also praised starter Drew Badovinac -- four assists, two rebounds, one steal -- for the defensive prowess he provided in 26 minutes.
"I thought he had one of his best games of the season today defensively, got a ton of deflections," Kelly said.
As a team the Maroons held a 38-23 rebounding advantage.
"That was huge. That's just them being a well-coached team. They will go and rebound, they will play hard," Burgess said.
The Maroons opened up a 36-22 halftime lead behind 53.8% team shooting. Peoples scored 10 (3-for-8), Kyle Holter had nine (4-for-8) and Bryson Sestrich added eight (3-for-5, 2-for-4 on threes). Sestrich did not score in the second half.
The Blue Ponies hung around late in the first quarter, trailing only 11-10 and energizing a bench ready to celebrate any and every positive Havre play.
Havre has a quick turnaround, with a 9 a.m. contest against Polson awaiting them Friday.
"They're a real good team. Colton Graham, Jarrett Wilson, those guys flat out got engines and can go," Burgess said. "We know we're up for a tough task … but we love the opportunity to get ourselves better."
Burgess said the Blue Ponies' tournament, however long it lasts, is a great learning experience for a young team with long-term goals.
"We want to get back here, we feel like we should get back here every year now, that's our mentality," Burgess said.
Glendive 52, Polson 49
Glendive weathered Polson's most valiant efforts as the Eastern A No. 2 seed advanced to the semifinals with a 52-49 win Thursday afternoon in Missoula.
The Red Devils will face Butte Central at 5 p.m. in Friday's semifinals.
Polson nearly tied things twice in the game's final 8.1 seconds. Out of a timeout, Colton Graham had a low-post look on the left block that rimmed out and was secured by Glendive. Then Graham's pull-up three from the left wing hit front iron as the clock expired.
"In that situation you just have to force teams to take contested shots," Glendive head coach Wade Murphy said. "And the other thing is you got to get rebounds in those situations. That's the most important thing, if you contest then you can't give easy ones underneath."
Glendive's Riley Basta scored a team-best 16, closely followed by Michael Murphy's 13, 10 of which came in the second half. Parker Buckley scored 10 on 4-of-5 shooting.
"We have some kids who do a pretty good job of getting their own shot so that's kind of a luxury," Murphy said. "We've been fortunate this year that all five of our starters have led us in scoring at one point, (for) a game."
Glendive held the 37-36 advantage into the final frame, with Graham back on the floor after sitting nearly the entire third quarter with four fouls. Graham finished with only 19 minutes played.
"We were searching for kids to step up," Polson head coach Randy Kelly said. "The kids that we have coming off the bench are mostly defensive-minded kids, we really don't have that same offensive punch that Colton has, so we had to make a few adjustments."
Polson would gain a narrow lead in the fourth thanks to a 3-pointer from Graham (Polson's only of the day) and buckets from Jarrett Wilson, who scored a game-high 17. Kelly said it was the little things that gave the Red Devils the late advantage.
"I thought the kids we had in there battled pretty hard to keep us where we needed to be (without Graham on the court)," Kelley said. "We missed a couple layups, turned the ball over a couple times, and defensively they just took us down on the block and beat us up there."
Polson's early run gave them a game-high lead of 10 points (13-3), but Glendive slowly chipped away to hold single-point leads at each of the next two breaks.
"This is the first state tournament these kids have played in. I think there were some nerves at play there," Murphy said. "We missed some layups and they (Polson) made some nice plays at the basket. We didn't really follow the scouting report very well for the first five or six minutes.
"We got in a hole and we just had to grind out of it."
Basta shot 5-for-10 and hit a second-quarter three that kept Glendive's offense going as the team continued to seek its stride against the Pirates. Buckley converted a drive in the first half's final seconds to give Glendive its first lead since Michael Murphy hit a corner three in the game's opening minute.
Graham picked up two fouls early in the first and a third in the second, opening the door for Glendive to pounce with the Pirates' top scorer on the bench.
"Anytime the other team's leading scorer goes out you have to take advantage of that," Murphy said.
Polson will face Havre at 9 a.m. Friday in a loser-out game.
"I told the kids we didn't come here to just play one game," Kelley said. "I think this group can do it, but it's one possession at a time this time of year, so we got a long road."
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.