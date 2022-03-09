Havre became the first four-seed to win a game that wasn't an upset in this year's new-look Class A Boys State Basketball Tournament with a 65-54 win over Frenchtown.
Havre 65, Frenchtown 54
Isaac Pedraza led all scorers with 23 points and the Havre Blue Ponies defeated the Frenchtown Broncs 65-54 in the opening game of the Class A boys basketball state tournament Wednesday in Missoula.
Devin Shelton paced fifth-seeded Frenchtown, which took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter, with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Trailing 37-35 enter the final eight minutes of play, No. 4 Havre shot a blistering 63.6% during the fourth to erase the deficit and pull away for the win, its first state-tournament victory since 2016.
"Just program-wide, it just makes you proud of the kids because of the work they've been putting in, the work that people don't get to see, the long travels in the summer, the waking up at 6 (a.m.) to do that type of stuff," said Havre coach WaLynn Burgess. "It's just one of those things that helps keep building that in the right direction. To get the win against a really good Frenchtown team like that, they're well coached, real long, good athletes, it's a good win for us."
The Broncs didn't go quietly, but Havre had a counterpunch every time the Broncs threw a haymaker.
The Blue Ponies led by six with about 2:30 left but a layup by Frenchtown's Jeremy Valesquez made it 50-46 Havre with 2:16 to go.
Josh Currie immediately came back the other way to make it 52-46 Blue Ponies.
Shelton had another answer for Frenchtown, cutting the deficit to 52-48 Blue Ponies with 1:49 to go. But that was as close as the Broncs would come down the stretch. The Blue Ponies with 15-for-19 from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter, and almost perfect after Frenchtown began fouling to extend the game during the final two minutes.
"Something we talked about the last couple years is we've been one of the best free-throwing shooting teams in the state," Burgess said. "It's something we pride ourselves on, so coming down the stretch knowing we had to hit free throws, I liked our chances that way."
The Blue Ponies defense held the Broncs to 34.6% shooting and just 25% from beyond the arc. Havre also outrebounded Frenchtown 32-23. This was all a product of the Ponies executing the game plan, much to the delight of Burgess.
"They came out, we knew that we had to keep them off the boards," the fourth-year coach explained. "We knew we'd want them to shoot outside. We made them go 5 of 20 from outside; we knew they weren't very strong from shooting outside, so we were trying to really pack it in and get those opportunities, and just I couldn't be happier with them honestly."
Shane Patascil finished with nine points for Havre, including 4-of-4 free throws during crunch time. Caden Jenkins also had nine points.
Eli Quinn managed 13 points and Connor Michaud had 12 for Frenchtown.
As the winner of the 4-5 matchup, Eastern A's No. 4 Havre will advance to play Western A's top seed Butte Central on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Frenchtown heads to the consolation side of the bracket and will square off with the loser of Wednesday night's Lewistown-Hamilton matchup.
Dillon 57, Laurel 35
The Dillon Beavers never trailed as they advanced to the Class A Boys semifinals with a 57-35 win over Laurel this afternoon in Missoula.
Dillon's Callahan Hoffman led all scorers with 19 points, 13 of which came in a perfect 5-for-5 first half. Connor Curnow poured in 15 points in the second half to finish with 17, and Jonathan Kirkley added 10.
Despite the Locomotives' best second-quarter push, the Beavers' eastern foes could never cut the deficit to fewer than five points, which they did twice (18-13 and 23-18), the final time with just more than 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
With the 6-foot, 8-inch Hoffman anchoring their zone defense, the Beavers made the Locomotives work for every clean shot, making even a five-point lead feel greater.
Laurel was led by Hunter Ward's nine points.
The third quarter began with 3 minutes and 13 seconds of scoreless before the Beavers opened things up with a 13-6 third quarter.
The Locomotives again ramped things up in the half's latter quarter, and trimmed their deficit to 10 with just fewer than four minutes to play, but a Curnow 3-pointer and a Kirkley breakaway layup thwarted the comeback attempt.
Laurel replaced its starting five with just more than two minutes to play, Dillon followed suit during the game's next stoppage just seconds later.
Lewistown 77 Hamilton 53
The Eastern A's No. 1 seed sprinted into the semifinals with a 77-53 win against Hamilton in a fast-paced contest Wednesday evening in Missoula.
The Golden Eagles (21-1) were led by usual offense stalwarts Fischer Brown (22 points), Bryce Graham (20) and Royce Robinson (15).
Eli Taylor led the Broncs with 18 points. Asher Magness added nine while Tyson Rostad and Max Cianflone scored eight each.
Hamilton boasted a defense this season that allowed just more than 48 points per game, a tough standard to keep against a Golden Eagles offense that surpassed that mark with 2:49 left to play in the third quarter.
Graham closed the third quarter with a behind-the-back dribble to evade a lunging Bronc defender and pulled-up for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Lewistown up 59-36.
Lewistown will play Dillon in Friday's first semifinal game at 3:30 p.m. Hamilton will play Frenchtown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game.
This story will be updated.
