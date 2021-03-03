GREAT FALLS — The Hardin Bulldogs gave the undefeated Beavers a scare, but the size and consistency of the Beavers’ offense pushed them to a 53-32 win on Wednesday afternoon.
Dillon will face Laurel this Friday at 5:30 p.m. while Hardin will play Ronan in the consolation bracket. The Beavers are now 18-0 on the season.
"It's really hard because we haven't seen much of Laurel, we've been so focused on Hardin the last few days," said Dillon coach Terry Thomas. "I know they're physical and they do a nice job on defense too."
Dillon’s Jace Fitgerald got going early, scoring five of the Beavers’ first seven points. While Hardin ran a full-court trap defense to begin the game, Dillon focused more on half-court defense.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start in the first quarter, where they trailed 7-0 to start the game. Hance Three Irons got the Bulldogs on the board with two free throws, which seemed to ignite his team’s scoring.
With one minute remaining in the first quarter, the Bulldogs took their first lead of the game at 13-12. But the Beavers responded in the second quarter with an impressive offensive output. The Beavers led 25-19 at halftime.
"We didn't make any changes but as the game went on I thought our guys started feeling more comfortable, we did a better job breaking the zone and we settled down a little bit," Thomas said. "We started playing inside-outside that type of stuff."
The two teams began to show separation in the third quarter. With few fast break chances and scarce open shots, the Bulldogs found themselves trailing by double-digits throughout the third quarter, which ended with the Beavers ahead by 17 points.
Things got worse for the Bulldogs in the fourth quarter, where the Beavers’ lead got as high as 21 points. While Fitzgerald was the primary scoring threat for the Beavers in the first half, it was Jonathan Kirkly who had a big impact in the second.
"I'm proud of all of the guys that played, especially on the defensive end," Thomas said. "They played hard and we'll play hard Friday, we just have to work on the basics."
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley led all scorers with 16 points. He also grabbed six rebounds and made four assists. Jace Fitzgerald had 13 points and eight rebounds.
For the Bulldogs, Bryson Rogers and Hance Three Irons both finished with nine points. Neither team shot above 19% from the three-point line. The Bulldogs struggled from the free throw line, shooting just 44%.
Laurel handles Ronan, set to face Beavers Friday
The boys' side of the Class A State Tournament got underway Wednesday afternoon, where the Laurel Locomotives defeated the Ronan Chiefs 62-44 in a game that was closer than the score reflected.
With the win, the Locomotives are set to face Dillon on Friday at 5:30 p.m.. Ronan will face Hardin in the consolation bracket.
"How we defend will change drastically depending on who we're matched up with, so we just have to be prepared for those game adjustments," said Laurel coach Tony Trudnowski. "Defense is the biggest thing."
The Ronan Chiefs brought pressure early, both by playing full-court defense and taking fast-break opportunities. With a significant size advantage in the paint, most of the shots taken by the Locomotives were from within four feet of the basket.
Laurel led by as many as six points in the first quarter, but Girma Detwiler made an impressive block with three minutes left, giving the Chiefs a bit of momentum despite trailing 13-11 at the end of the quarter.
Much like the first quarter, the second hosted two competitive teams that stuck with their game plans. Down by three points with less than five seconds remaining, Marlo Tonasket drained a three-pointer to tie the game at 24 at halftime.
"We had some nerves to begin with, both teams were a little bit tight," said Trudnowski. "On both ends of the floor we played well, which helped loosen us up."
The Locomotives pulled away in the third quarter where they led 39-33. Their lead was extended to eleven points at the six-minute mark in the fourth quarter.
The Chiefs looked to draw fouls in the fourth quarter, but were not as efficient as they needed to be once they got to the line. The Locomotives had their largest lead of the game in the fourth quarter where they led by 15 points.
"I think we handled the press okay, if you don't play on your heels you're not going to beat the press," Trudnowski said. "We didn't make a whole lot of changes through the course of the game, we just got more aggressive towards the end there."
Richard Cortese (Laurel) led all scorers with 22 points and completed the double-double with 12 rebounds. Ty Barta added 15 points for the Locomotives. Laurel out-rebounded Ronan 39-23.
Leonard Burke led the Chiefs in scoring with 12 points. Girma Detwiler had seven points and six rebounds.
