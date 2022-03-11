Hamilton and Polson claimed their spots in the State A consolation semis with wins over Laurel and Havre, respectfully, this morning at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
Hamilton 50, Laurel 46
Junior duo Eli Taylor and Asher Magness connected for the game-winning basket as the Hamilton Broncs advanced to the consolation semis over the Laurel Locomotives Friday morning in the State A boys basketball tournament.
A potential game-winning three by Laurel's Dalton Boehler was offline as the Locomotives' season came to a close with the loss.
Taylor found Magness for an open layup with 25 seconds to play. Laurel advanced the ball into the front court before calling a timeout with 19 seconds remaining. Boehler's 3-point-attempt from the left wing bounced off the iron and was momentarily available for an offensive rebound, but the scramble for the ball resulted in a jump ball.
Possession arrow, and game, Hamilton.
Magness scored a game-high 19 points. Taylor scored 18 with eight rebounds. Tyson Rostad scored two points with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Broncs.
Shel Osborne led the Locomotives with 13 points and Boehler tallied 10 points and six rebounds. Kyson Moran scored seven points with a team-best nine boards. Emmett Renner and Konnor Gregerson each scored eight points.
Laurel took a brief one-point lead late in the fourth quarter during a foul-heavy sequence that saw both teams make multiple trips to the line in rapid succession.
A Renner bucket pulled Laurel within one, then Boehler hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Locomotives up 42-41 with 2:17 to play. A Laurel foul during the ensuing inbounds play gave two free throws to Liam O'Connell, and the Broncs recaptured their lead, only to see Laurel make two more free throws to jump out in front for the final time.
O'Connell finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists.
Taylor's 3-point-play with 1:36 remaining pushed Hamilton out in front, only to be matched by Laurel's Osborne, who tied the game for the final time at 46-46.
The Broncs will play at 9 a.m. Friday at Missoula Sentinel. They await the loser of tonight's semifinal game between Butte Central and Glendive.
Western teams are 2-0 in the consolation bracket.
Polson 74, Havre 58
Four double-digit scorers and a 13-point advantage from the foul line gave the Polson Pirates claim to the first spot in the State A consolation semis Friday morning with a 74-58 win over Havre in Missoula.
The Pirates offense was paced by Colton Graham's 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 75% from the foul line (6 of 8). Jarrett Wilson went 5-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line on his way to 17 points. Xavier Fisher's 15 points came from 4-for-9 3-point shooting and three free throws. Trent Wilson shot 6-for-15 on 2-pointers and hit 3-of-4 free throws to score 15 as well.
Havre's Xavier Butler scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from deep. Butler did not attempt a free throw.
The Pirates were 19-for-26 from the line while Havre went 6-for-11.
Havre took a one-point lead into the second quarter but a 24-point outburst from Polson gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish.
Butler hit two threes and Tre Gary (five points, two rebounds) made a floater in the lane early in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the Pirates lead to 63-55, but Trent Wilson answered on Polson's next possession to reestablish the double-digit difference.
Down 42-34 at the half, Havre scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Blue Ponies within three before Graham went on a run, punctuated by a 3-poitner from the left wing that had Polson up 53-41.
Isaac Pedraza had nine points and four rebounds for Havre. Caleb Spangler added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Shane Patascil scored seven.
Graham led the Pirates with six rebounds, Jarrett Wilson had five, as did Braunson Henriksen, and Trent Wilson tallied four.
Polson will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's semifinal between Lewistown and Dillon. Both games will be at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
