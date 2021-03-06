GREAT FALLS — While neither team achieved the state championship honor they had hoped for, Laurel ended their season with pride and a celebration, as they beat Ronan 56-49 on Saturday night in Great Falls.
Both Laurel and Ronan had played Saturday morning, so the afternoon consolation final was a test of depth and durability.
"This is my first year, and I'm the third coach in three years," said Laurel coach Tony Trudnowski. "For them to buy in after everything they've gone through and all the turnover, I probably didn't deserve it. I love the kids and this was awesome."
Laurel jumped ahead early, holding a six point lead in the first quarter. But it appeared to be a matter of warming up for Ronan, who held a 14-12 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Ronan’s press defense and slow pace on the offensive end seemed difficult for Laurel to stop. In the first minute of the second quarter though, Richard Cortese (Laurel) gave his team a boost with a transition two-handed dunk.
Laurel expanded their range in the second quarter, but Ronan matched the effort with three-point shooting of their own. Ronan went five-for-ten from three while Laurel went two-for-seven from range in the first half.
"Their defense was adjusting to us, making our entry passes difficult," Tony Trudnowski. "We struggled at times against their press. There were stretches where we beat the press and stretches where we didn't, but we definitely tried to hit the paint the entire game."
Richard Cortese and Colter Bales both had 10 points in the first half and were utilized in the paint more frequently in the second half. Laurel led 26-25 at halftime.
After making five three-pointers in the first half, Ronan went cold from beyond the arc in the third quarter, but continued to shoot their way through it. Laurel nearly abandoned the three-point shot, turning to Cortese and Bales in the paint.
"I was disappointed we didn't beat Dillon," said Laurel forward Richard Cortese. "But it's always good to bring home some hardware and I wouldn't want to bring it home with any other guys. I'll remember today for the rest of my life."
Down 41-30 going into the fourth quarter, Ronan showed a noticeable increase in energy. They also regained their rhythm from the three-point line, drawing within four points with two minutes remaining.
Unfortunately for Ronan, Laurel hit their late game free throws and came away with the victory.
Girma Detwiler and Leonard Burke both scored 14 points for Ronan, while Elijah Tonasket had 13 points. For Laurel, Colter Bales had a game-high 21 points and Richard Cortese added 16 points.
Ronan, Laurel to decide third place
The third place game in the Class A boys state tournament has been set between Laurel and Ronan at 3 p.m., after the Locomotives defeated Butte Central and the Chiefs defeated Polson Saturday morning.
Laurel beat Butte Central 55-44 where depth and fatigue may have been a factor. Led by Richard Cortese with 13 points, Laurel had eight players score compared to just five for Butte Central.
Laurel was much more efficient shooting the ball at 47% from the field, compared to Butte Central's 22%. Butte Central shot 7-for-27 from the three-point line, where Kyle Holter and Bryson Sestrich accounted for six of them.
Kyle Holter led Butte Central with 13 points, while Bryson Sestrich and Dougie Peoples added ten points. Kyson Moran was the only other player to score in double-digits for Laurel outside of Cortese.
Ronan barely gets past Polson
Ronan beat Polson 38-37 Saturday morning, where interior scoring was a focus for both teams. Ronan will face Laurel Saturday at 3 p.m. to decide third place.
Both teams had similar numbers in almost every category, but Ronan had a dominant edge in the rebounding battle. Ronan had 41 rebounds compared to Polson's 26.
Girma Detwiler led Ronan with ten points, 11 rebounds and six blocks. Polson's Colton Graham recored a double-double with ten points and ten rebounds. As a team, Ronan scored four times from three-point range while Polson had two three-point makes for the game.
