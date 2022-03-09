MISSOULA — The first semifinal — a season-opener rematch — is set, and Havre became the first four-seed to win a game that wasn't an upset in this year's new-look Class A state basketball tournament Wednesday.
Havre 65, Frenchtown 54
Isaac Pedraza led all scorers with 23 points and the Havre Blue Ponies defeated the Frenchtown Broncs 65-54 in the opening game of the Class A boys basketball state tournament Wednesday in Missoula.
Devin Shelton paced fifth-seeded Frenchtown, which took a two-point lead into the fourth quarter, with 22 points and nine rebounds.
Trailing 37-35 entering the final eight minutes of play, No. 4 Havre shot a blistering 63.6% during the fourth to erase the deficit and pull away for the win, its first state-tournament victory since 2016.
"Just program-wide, it just makes you proud of the kids because of the work they've been putting in, the work that people don't get to see, the long travels in the summer, the waking up at 6 (a.m.) to do that type of stuff," said Havre coach WaLynn Burgess. "It's just one of those things that helps keep building that in the right direction. To get the win against a really good Frenchtown team like that, they're well coached, real long, good athletes, it's a good win for us."
The Broncs didn't go quietly, but Havre had a counterpunch every time the Broncs threw a haymaker.
The Blue Ponies led by six with about 2:30 left but a layup by Frenchtown's Jeremy Valesquez made it 50-46 Havre with 2:16 to go.
Josh Currie immediately came back the other way to make it 52-46 Blue Ponies.
Shelton had another answer for Frenchtown, cutting the deficit to 52-48 Blue Ponies with 1:49 to go. But that was as close as the Broncs would come down the stretch. The Blue Ponies with 15-for-19 from the free-throw line during the fourth quarter, and almost perfect after Frenchtown began fouling to extend the game during the final two minutes.
"Something we talked about the last couple years is we've been one of the best free-throwing shooting teams in the state," Burgess said. "It's something we pride ourselves on, so coming down the stretch knowing we had to hit free throws, I liked our chances that way."
The Blue Ponies defense held the Broncs to 34.6% shooting and just 25% from beyond the arc. Havre also outrebounded Frenchtown 32-23. This was all a product of the Ponies executing the game plan, much to the delight of Burgess.
"They came out, we knew that we had to keep them off the boards," the fourth-year coach explained. "We knew we'd want them to shoot outside. We made them go 5 of 20 from outside; we knew they weren't very strong from shooting outside, so we were trying to really pack it in and get those opportunities, and just I couldn't be happier with them honestly."
Shane Patascil finished with nine points for Havre, including 4-of-4 free throws during crunch time. Caden Jenkins also had nine points.
Eli Quinn managed 13 points and Connor Michaud had 12 for Frenchtown.
As the winner of the 4-5 matchup, Eastern A's No. 4 Havre will advance to play Western A's top seed Butte Central on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Frenchtown heads to the consolation side of the bracket and will square off with Hamilton at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Dillon 57, Laurel 35
The Dillon Beavers never trailed as they advanced to the Class A semifinals with a 57-35 win over Laurel this afternoon in Missoula.
Dillon's Callahan Hoffman led all scorers with 19 points, 13 of which came in a perfect 5-for-5 first half. Connor Curnow poured in 15 points in the second half to finish with 17, and Jonathan Kirkley added 10.
"We're trying to get the ball inside to Callahan and Connor," Dillon head coach Terry Thomas said. "They're doing a great job of getting position, they got real good touch around the basket, they can draw fouls, so our guys are working hard to see if they can try to find them in the offense."
Despite the Locomotives' best second-quarter push, the Beavers' eastern foes could never cut the deficit to fewer than five points, which they did twice (18-13 and 23-18), the final time with just more than 30 seconds remaining in the first half.
"Their ability to lockdown defensively, they don't turn the ball over on offense, and they're a good rebounding team. If you have those three things you're just hard to come back against," Laurel head coach Tony Trudowski said.
With the 6-foot-8 Hoffman anchoring their zone defense, the Beavers made the Locomotives work for every clean shot, making even a five-point lead feel greater.
"Sometimes the difference between man and zone can give us a little bit of an edge, and our kids did such a tremendous job going from one to the other, and being able to rebound and try to turn it into some transition points," Thomas said.
Laurel was led by Hunter Ward's nine points, something that would have been hard to predict just a season ago.
"He played great off the bench, giving us some scoring and then battling them on the glass and battling against their big guy defensively," Trudowski said. "He was a bench player on our JV team at the beginning of last year, and he has worked all the way back into being a contributing player at state his senior year, so I am very proud of him.
The third quarter began with 3 minutes and 13 seconds of scoreless basketball before the Beavers opened things up with a 13-6 run to close the period.
The Locomotives again ramped things up in the half's latter quarter, and trimmed their deficit to 10 with just fewer than four minutes to play, but a Curnow 3-pointer and a Kirkley breakaway layup thwarted the comeback attempt.
"I was proud of our kids' effort, I feel like they didn't give up the whole time and as a coach that's all you can ask for," Trudowski said.
Laurel replaced its starting five with just more than two minutes to play, Dillon followed suit during the game's next stoppage just seconds later.
Dillon will have an off-day on Thursday before Friday's 3:30 p.m. semifinal against Lewistown.
"For us it's a good deal because hopefully we get to play a few games in a row here, so it gives us a chance to get a little break and get off our legs a little bit for the stretch run," Thomas said.
Laurel will also be off Thursday, and await the winner of Thursday's loser-out game between Frenchtown and Hamilton for a 10:30 a.m. game on Friday.
"Our goal at the very beginning was to make state," Trudowski said. "You just play as hard as you can, together, for as long as you can. And at the end when you look back you'll be somewhere further than you would have gotten any other way."
Lewistown 77 Hamilton 53
Lewistown, the Eastern A's No. 1 seed sprinted into the semifinals with a 77-53 win against Hamilton in a fast-paced contest Wednesday evening in Missoula.
"We wanted that kind of tempo," Lewistown head coach Scott Sparks said. "That's typically what gets us going, we're playing at our best when we can play fast."
The Golden Eagles (21-1) were led by usual offense stalwarts Fischer Brown (22 points), Bryce Graham (20) and Royce Robinson, who had a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
"We're lucky, we have three great scorers," Sparks said. "We want the ball in their hands as much as we can."
Lewistown cleaned the glass with 41 boards to just 17 for the Broncs.
"That was probably the biggest key to the game, was how well they rebounded the basketball," Hamilton head coach Travis Blome said.
Eli Taylor led the Broncs with 18 points. Asher Magness added nine, while Tyson Rostad and Max Cianflone scored eight each.
"Eli and Asher have been real consistent all year in scoring," Blome said. "I thought Eli did a great job of handling their pressure."
Hamilton boasted a defense this season that allowed just more than 48 points per game, a tough standard to keep against a Golden Eagles offense that surpassed that mark with 2:49 left to play in the third quarter.
"We knew that them getting out in transition would be difficult for us, so we were trying not to let it (happen)," Blome said.
Graham closed the third quarter with a behind-the-back dribble to evade a lunging Broncs defender and pulled-up for a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Lewistown up 59-36.
Lewistown will play Dillon in Friday's first semifinal game at 3:30 p.m., a rematch of both teams' season-opener, a 70-65 Golden Eagles win.
"It's going to be a really difficult match-up. They've got good size, great athleticism, they're coached by a Hall of Famer," Sparks said. "We were fortunate enough to knock them off the first game of the year but both teams have changed a lot since then."
Hamilton will play Frenchtown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in a loser-out game. It will be the fifth meeting between the two squads of Broncs.
"Both teams will have a wrinkle or two for each other that's a little bit different, but really it's going to come down to doing all the small things," Blome said. "Who gets the loose balls, who rebounds and who takes care of it."
