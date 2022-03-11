The ones won. Top-seeded Butte Central and Lewistown, reached Saturday's title game in very different ways Friday evening in Missoula. Hamilton and Polson claimed their spots in the State A consolation semis.
Butte Central 69, Glendive 53
Western A's No. 1-seeded Butte Central Maroons cruised into the title game with a runaway victory of the East's No. 2-seeded Glendive Red Devils.
The Maroons were led by Kyle Holter's 20 points (7-for-12, 5 of 6 from the foul line) and nine rebounds. Eric Loos registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards, and Dougie Peoples scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
The Maroons will face the East's No. 1-seeded Lewistown Golden Eagles for the State A title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first time the two teams have faced each other this year.
Michael Murphy led the Red Devils with 18 points and eight rebounds.
After the first quarter, the closest the Red Devils got was within eight at 33-25 with 3:30 to play in the first half. The Maroons answered with threes from Sestrich and Holter to reestablish their double-digit lead.
The Maroons led 45-30 at halftime.
Early baskets by Michael Murphy, Taven Coon and Max Eaton brought Glendive to within 12 at 48-36, but Peoples hit back-to-back shots followed by Loos' bucket to extend the lead to a then-high 18 points.
Glendive's Parker Buckley scored 10 points, Riley Basta had nine points and six rebounds, and both Max Eaton and Coon tallied seven points.
The game was, at times, played with an edge, coming to a head when Buckley was called for an intentional foul on Holter. A turnover sent Holter racing for a breakaway layup when Buckey caught him from behind and swiped across his arms and near his face. Buckley apologized to Holter as the Maroon prepared for his free throws, which increased the margin to 20 for the first time of the game.
Glendive committed 12 turnovers to just six on the part of Butte Central. The rebounds were nearly even with Maroons securing just two more, 30-28.
With 3:07 remaining in the game, Glendive fouled to force a stoppage and emptied its bench. Butte Central followed suit and nursed its then-16-point lead for the final 3 minutes.
Glendive will play the East's No. 4 Hamilton at 9 a.m. Saturday at Missoula Sentinel.
This story will be updated.
Lewistown 58, Dillon 56
Bryce Graham's 3-point-play with 5.4 seconds to play was just enough to send the Lewistown Golden Eagles to the State A semifinals with a 58-56 win over the Dillon Beavers.
Graham's go-ahead bucket came just 20 seconds after Connor Curnow's layup gave Dillon a 56-55 lead as the see-saw fourth quarter wound down.
The No. 1 seed from the East, the Golden Eagles will play for the State A title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in University of Montana's Dahlberg Arena. The West's No. 2 Beavers will play Polson at 9 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Lewistown's Royce Robinson scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half. He made several timely baskets, concluding with a baseline jumper to put his team up 55-54 with just over a minute to play.
Curnow led the Beavers with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Callahan Hoffman scored 16 points and added five rebounds, though foul trouble limited him to 22 minutes played.
Hoffman scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, all down low, to tie the game at 47-47. His putback midway through the frame stopped a six-point Golden Eagle run and kept him as the only Beaver scorer through the first four minutes of the quarter.
Robinson scored opened the scoring in the second half and then hit a pull-up three after a Luke Clinton block to send the Golden Eagle student section into a frenzy.
Maxx Ray added eight points, including a 3-pointer at the end of the third to go up 47-39 and a crafty layup to open Lewistown's scoring in the fourth and force a Dillon timeout.
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley scored six points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, and got his hands on a game-high five steals, often leading to transition buckets.
Hoffman exited the game with 4 minutes to play in the second quarter, with his Beavers down one, however Lewistown was unable to extend its lead. Curnow scored from the right block and Kirkley followed for a putback of his teammate's breakaway layup miss.
Dillon opened the game with a 6-2 run, but the Beavers answered with nine straight.
Hamilton 50, Laurel 46
Junior duo Eli Taylor and Asher Magness connected for the game-winning basket as the Hamilton Broncs advanced to the consolation semis over the Laurel Locomotives Friday morning in the State A boys basketball tournament.
A potential game-winning three by Laurel's Dalton Boehler was offline as the Locomotives' season came to a close with the loss.
Taylor found Magness for an open layup with 25 seconds to play. Laurel advanced the ball into the front court before calling a timeout with 19 seconds remaining. Boehler's 3-point-attempt from the left wing bounced off the iron and was momentarily available for an offensive rebound, but the scramble for the ball resulted in a jump ball.
Possession arrow, and game, Hamilton.
Magness scored a game-high 19 points. Taylor scored 18 with eight rebounds. Tyson Rostad scored two points with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Broncs.
Shel Osborne led the Locomotives with 13 points and Boehler tallied 10 points and six rebounds. Kyson Moran scored seven points with a team-best nine boards. Emmett Renner and Konnor Gregerson each scored eight points.
Laurel took a brief one-point lead late in the fourth quarter during a foul-heavy sequence that saw both teams make multiple trips to the line in rapid succession.
A Renner bucket pulled Laurel within one, then Boehler hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Locomotives up 42-41 with 2:17 to play. A Laurel foul during the ensuing inbounds play gave two free throws to Liam O'Connell, and the Broncs recaptured their lead, only to see Laurel make two more free throws to jump out in front for the final time.
O'Connell finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists.
Taylor's 3-point-play with 1:36 remaining pushed Hamilton out in front, only to be matched by Laurel's Osborne, who tied the game for the final time at 46-46.
The Broncs will play at 9 a.m. Friday at Missoula Sentinel. They await the loser of tonight's semifinal game between Butte Central and Glendive.
Western teams are 2-0 in the consolation bracket.
Polson 74, Havre 58
Four double-digit scorers and a 13-point advantage from the foul line gave the Polson Pirates claim to the first spot in the State A consolation semis Friday morning with a 74-58 win over Havre in Missoula.
The Pirates offense was paced by Colton Graham's 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 75% from the foul line (6 of 8). Jarrett Wilson went 5-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line on his way to 17 points. Xavier Fisher's 15 points came from 4-for-9 3-point shooting and three free throws. Trent Wilson shot 6-for-15 on 2-pointers and hit 3-of-4 free throws to score 15 as well.
Havre's Xavier Butler scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from deep. Butler did not attempt a free throw.
The Pirates were 19-for-26 from the line while Havre went 6-for-11.
Havre took a one-point lead into the second quarter but a 24-point outburst from Polson gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish.
Butler hit two threes and Tre Gary (five points, two rebounds) made a floater in the lane early in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the Pirates lead to 63-55, but Trent Wilson answered on Polson's next possession to reestablish the double-digit difference.
Down 42-34 at the half, Havre scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Blue Ponies within three before Graham went on a run, punctuated by a 3-poitner from the left wing that had Polson up 53-41.
Isaac Pedraza had nine points and four rebounds for Havre. Caleb Spangler added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Shane Patascil scored seven.
Graham led the Pirates with six rebounds, Jarrett Wilson had five, as did Braunson Henriksen, and Trent Wilson tallied four.
Polson will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's semifinal between Lewistown and Dillon. Both games will be at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
