031122-mis-spt-glendive-polson-boys-03.jpg

Polson's Jarrett Wilson, right, shoots as Glendive's Parker Buckley defends on Thursday at Dahlberg Arena.

 TOM BAUER/Missoulian

Polson claimed the first spot in the State A consolation semis with an early morning win over Havre this morning at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula. 

Polson 74, Havre 58

Four double-digit scorers and a 13-point advantage from the foul line gave the Polson Pirates claim to the first spot in the State A consolation semis Friday morning with a 74-58 win over Havre in Missoula.

The Pirates offense was paced by Colton Graham's 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 75% from the foul line (6 of 8). Jarrett Wilson went 5-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line on his way to 17 points. Xavier Fisher's 15 points came from 4-for-9 3-point shooting and three free throws. Trent Wilson shot 6-for-15 on 2-pointers and hit 3-of-4 free throws to score 15 as well.

Havre's Xavier Butler scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from deep. Butler did not attempt a free throw.

The Pirates were 19-for-26 from the line while Havre went 6-for-11.

Havre took a one-point lead into the second quarter but a 24-point outburst from Polson gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish.

Butler hit two threes and Tre Gary (five points, two rebounds) made a floater in the lane early in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the Pirates lead to 63-55, but Trent Wilson answered on Polson's next possession to reestablish the double-digit difference.

Down 42-34 at the half, Havre scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Blue Ponies within three before Colton went on a run, punctuated by a 3-poitner from the left wing that had Polson up 53-41.

Isaac Pedraza had nine points and four rebounds for Havre. Caleb Spanger added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Shane Patascil scored seven. 

Graham led the Pirates with six rebounds, Jarrett Wilson had five, as did Braunson Henriksen, and Trent Wilson tallied four. 

Polson will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's semifinal between Lewistown and Dillon. Both games will be at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

