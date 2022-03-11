Polson claimed the first spot in the State A consolation semis with an early morning win over Havre this morning at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
Polson 74, Havre 58
Four double-digit scorers and a 13-point advantage from the foul line gave the Polson Pirates claim to the first spot in the State A consolation semis Friday morning with a 74-58 win over Havre in Missoula.
The Pirates offense was paced by Colton Graham's 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 75% from the foul line (6 of 8). Jarrett Wilson went 5-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line on his way to 17 points. Xavier Fisher's 15 points came from 4-for-9 3-point shooting and three free throws. Trent Wilson shot 6-for-15 on 2-pointers and hit 3-of-4 free throws to score 15 as well.
Havre's Xavier Butler scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from deep. Butler did not attempt a free throw.
The Pirates were 19-for-26 from the line while Havre went 6-for-11.
Havre took a one-point lead into the second quarter but a 24-point outburst from Polson gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish.
Butler hit two threes and Tre Gary (five points, two rebounds) made a floater in the lane early in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the Pirates lead to 63-55, but Trent Wilson answered on Polson's next possession to reestablish the double-digit difference.
Down 42-34 at the half, Havre scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Blue Ponies within three before Colton went on a run, punctuated by a 3-poitner from the left wing that had Polson up 53-41.
Isaac Pedraza had nine points and four rebounds for Havre. Caleb Spanger added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Shane Patascil scored seven.
Graham led the Pirates with six rebounds, Jarrett Wilson had five, as did Braunson Henriksen, and Trent Wilson tallied four.
Polson will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's semifinal between Lewistown and Dillon. Both games will be at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.