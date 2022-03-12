MISSOULA — The Polson Pirates claim third place behind Jarrett Wilson's clutch performance.
Polson 57, Hamilton 52
Jarrett Wilson was game.
The junior scored Polson's final eight points, and 10 in the final quarter, as the Pirates closed out the Hamilton Broncs to win third place at the State A boys tournament at Dahlberg Arena.
It was the second game of the day for both teams, and Hamilton's fifth in four days.
"It says a lot about the kids to dig down," Polson head coach Randy Kelley said. "I was really proud of our kids to dig in when they did."
Wilson finished with a game-high 24 points on 12-for-14 shooting, six rebounds and an assist. He also had two steals, including perhaps the game's biggest play.
Up 55-52, Polson's Colton Graham (13 points, eight rebounds) missed the first shot of a 1-and-1, and Hamilton's defensive rebound gave the Broncs a chance to tie with 11.7 left to play.
But the ever-active Wilson applied pressure in the corner near the Pirates bench and came away with the ball. He drove baseline and laid it in with two hands to seal the win in front of the elated Polson student section.
"That's a hustle thing, that's an effort thing, and that kid is full of effort," Polson head coach Randy Kelley said. "I was happy for him. That's the way you finish a season right there."
Tyson Rostad gave Hamilton its first lead since the first quarter when he grabbed a defensive rebound and went the length of the court for the layup and the foul. His free throw made it 52-51, Broncs, with three minutes to play.
"I'm just so dang proud of these guys, they've battled through a lot. I believe they're probably the grittiest team I've ever been apart of," Hamilton head coach Travis Blome said. "They just kept fighting all the way to the end."
It was a long road for the Broncs after they fell behind by double-digits midway through the third. The Pirates closed the first half on a 10-2 run and opened the second with an 8-2 run.
Graham, Trent Wilson, Xavier Fisher and Dawson Dumont scored two points each to open the third quarter, and increased Polson's lead to a game-high 13 points (34-21).
But Magness and Taylor wouldn't let their team stay down for long. Magness scored 16 of Hamilton's 23 third-quarter points, while Hudson Bain and Cole Dickemore each hit threes, to pull within one by the start of the fourth.
"They just did a great job to continue to pressure the rim, and they were shooting with confidence," Blome said. "It was one of those games where they got going and thank God they did."
The Broncs hit four threes in the quarter.
"Once they get a little hot with the the three-ball shooting, things turn out badly for others," Kelley said. "It definitely turned sour for us there for a little bit."
Magness finished with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds. Taylor scored 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Rostad added 10 points and a game-high nine rebounds.
A 10-0 Pirates run in the second quarter gave Polson a 25-17.
Jarrett Fisher scored six points in the run, with Graham and Trent Wilson contributing buckets. Taylor drove from the left wing and pulled up for a short floater with fewer than 10 seconds to play to give the Broncs the last two points of the half.
Taylor and Magness led the Broncs' first-half charge with six points a piece.
As a team Polson earned 34 rebounds to Hamilton's 25.
This was the third straight time the Pirates have bested the Broncs. Polson won 50-47 on Feb. 24 and 40-36 on Feb. 26. Hamilton won the season's first tilt, 56-52. The point differential of all four games is plus-8 for Hamilton.
Polson finished 3-1 at the tournament, and 18-7 on the season.
Hamilton went 3-2 in Missoula to conclude the 2021-22 season 18-12.
Polson 53, Dillon 52
West No. 3 Polson eked by West. No. 2 Dillon in overtime to advance to the third-place game.
Colton Graham scored 20 points, all in the second half, and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds to lead the Pirates. Graham shot 5-for-11 from deep to keep Polson within reach before forcing overtime.
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley nearly forced double overtime when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second to play in the extra period. He hit his first two free throws, but was off on the third. Kirkley finished with nine points, a game-best 10 rebounds, team-high four assists, two steals and a block.
Connor Curnow led the Beavers with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He added five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Callahan Hoffman added nine points and six rebounds, while Caden Hansen scored eight points.
Jarett Wilson had 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and a game-high five steals for the Pirates. Xavier Fisher added 10 points.
The Pirates closed the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run to force overtime with the game tied 46-46.
Graham's shooting cut Dillon's lead to four, 42-38, with three minutes in to play in regulation. His free throws made it 44-40, and yet another three made it 44-43 with 1:07 remaining to force a Beaver timeout. Early in the third quarter he hit from atop the key to tie the game at 21-21.
"
The Pirates defense forced three turnovers, including a 5-second violation, during their 11-5 run.
Polson will face Hamilton in the third-place game. It will be the fourth time the Pirates and Broncs have squared off this season. The Pirates are 2-1 against the Broncs, having won on Feb. 24 and 26 by a total of 7 points. The Broncs won on Dec. 16, 56-52.
Hamilton 68, Glendive 66
Asher Magness and No. 4 Hamilton upset East No. 2 Glendive in the day's second overtime contest.
Magness scored 21 to lead the Broncs (17-11) past the Red Devils, who were led by Michael Murphy's game-high 21.
Eli Taylor hit a 3-pointer and Tyson Rostad was 1 of 4 from the foul line in overtime to give the Broncs a two-point edge and chance to claim third place Saturday afternoon.
Murphy scored Glendive's only two points of the extra period, putting an end to a 17-7 season for the Red Devils.
Taylor finished with 13 points and Rostad had 12 for the Broncs.
Magness scored 16 in the first quarter as Hamilton raced out to a 25-20 first quarter lead. He scored only two in the second half.
Glendive's Riley Basta scored 15 of his 19 in the first half, and Taven Coon added 13 for Glendive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.