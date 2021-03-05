GREAT FALLS —The loser-out game between Butte Central and Lewistown could not have been a tighter battle, where the Maroons came out with a one-point, 59-58 victory in Great Falls on Friday.
Butte Central will face the loser of Laurel and Dillon, while Lewistown's tournament run is over.
Lewistown and Butte Central's offensive numbers looked nearly identical except in the free throw category. Butte Central shot 17/25 at the line while Lewistown made nine free throws on just 15 attempts.
Butte Central's Dougie Peoples finished with a game-high 23 points on two three-pointers, while his teammate Drew Badovinac scored 11 points, making 4/4 of his free throws. Bryan Holland added ten points.
Royce Robinson led Lewistown with 21 points while Jalen Robinson added 15 points. Fischer Brown added ten points.
Ronan slips past Hardin in loser-out game
The Ronan Chiefs came out of Friday's loser-out game against Hardin with a 50-46 victory, thanks to late game free throws and focus. The Chiefs will face the winner of Lewistown and Butte Central.
Hardin struggled to score in the first half, shooting just 30% from the field and 11% from the three-point line. But the Bulldogs fought back in the second half, where they nearly completed the comeback.
Ronan committed 21 turnovers compared to Hardin's 15, but Ronan made seven more free throws than Hardin. Ronan's Leonard Burke finished with a game-high 17 points on three three-pointers.
Zarec Couture finished with a double-double for Ronan, scoring 11 points and coming down with 12 rebounds. For Hardin, Kevion Ladson led the way with 16 points, while Teivon Ramos had ten points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.