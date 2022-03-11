The ones won. Top-seeded Butte Central and Lewistown reached Saturday's title game in very different ways Friday evening in Missoula. Hamilton and Polson claimed their spots in the State A consolation semis.
Butte Central 69, Glendive 53
Western A's No. 1 Butte Central Maroons cruised into the title game with a runaway victory over the East's No. 2 Glendive Red Devils.
"(We're) really excited for the opportunity we have tomorrow," Maroons head coach Brodie Kelly said. "Everybody knows we got one more to go to get our ultimate goal. We're playing a great team tomorrow night, we're just excited to be there."
The Maroons will face East's No. 1 Lewistown Golden Eagles for the State A title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be the first time the two teams have faced since last year's 59-58 Butte Central win in the State A consolations.
"A lot of the same players are back, so we're familiar a little bit with personnel," Kelly said. "I think we have a pretty good idea who each other are."
The Maroons were led by Kyle Holter's 20 points (7-for-12, 5 of 6 from the foul line) and nine rebounds.
"Those plays he makes where they're just extra possessions all the time, hustle plays, putbacks, they just matter so much," Kelly said.
Eric Loos registered a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards, and Dougie Peoples scored 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting.
Kelly also credited with sophomore Jack Keeley's defense and all-around team play.
"(He) came in off the bench and had to step in and guard Glendive's leading scorer (Riley Basta), and he did an outstanding job. Even on the offensive end he got a couple buckets for us," Kelly said. "He was huge."
Keeley scored six points on 2-for-3 shooting from the field and made both of his free-throw attempts. He also helped hold Basta to nine points, below his regular-season average of 15.8.
Michael Murphy had 18 points and eight rebounds for a Red Devils team that will have to turn the page emotionally for tomorrow's potential doubleheader for third place. Glendive head coach Wade Murphy said he knows it will be difficult but he fully expects his team to shift its focus from today's loss to tomorrow's possibilities.
"We've got some seniors and they got a lot of pride, they'll be ready to play tomorrow," Murphy said. "Everybody who comes here dreams of winning a state championship but obviously that's not our reality right now. We didn't talk a lot about the game itself (in the locker room) we just talked a lot about (how) this type of stuff really reveals your character and we know we have a lot of high-character guys in there that are going to show up and compete."
After the first quarter, the closest the Red Devils got was within six at 31-25 with 3:30 to play in the first half. The Maroons answered with 3-pointers from Sestrich and Holter to reestablish their double-digit lead, and led 45-30 at halftime. Murphy said double-digit leads against the Maroons can be particularly difficult to erase.
"They're not going to make mistakes, they don't hurt themselves," Murphy said. "It's not a situation where you have to play perfect, but you just can't beat yourself, because they're not going to beat themselves."
Early baskets by Michael Murphy, Taven Coon and Max Eaton brought Glendive to within 12 at 48-36, but Peoples hit back-to-back shots followed by Loos' bucket to extend the lead to a then-high 18 points.
Glendive's Parker Buckley scored 10 points, Basta had nine points and six rebounds, and both Max Eaton and Coon tallied seven points.
The game was, at times, played with an edge, coming to a head when Buckley was called for an intentional foul on Holter. A turnover sent Holter racing for a breakaway layup when Buckey caught him from behind and swiped across his arms and near his face. Buckley apologized to Holter as the Maroon prepared for his free throws, which increased the margin to 20 for the first time of the game.
"In pregame, I had never met Parker Buckley before, but just in his handshake I can tell he's a good dude, a good kid," Kelly said. "His foul wasn't malicious. I didn't see that as being anything too out of control."
Glendive committed 12 turnovers to just six on the part of Butte Central. The rebounds were nearly even with Maroons securing just two more, 30-28.
With 3:07 remaining in the game, Glendive fouled to force a stoppage and emptied its bench. Butte Central followed suit and nursed its then-16-point lead for the final 3 minutes.
Glendive will play the East's No. 4 Hamilton at 9 a.m. Saturday at Missoula Sentinel.
"At the end of the day, I thought they (Butte Central) just won the game," Murphy said. "They went out and made shots, they executed their offense very well. Defensively they were in the right sports. That's what Butte Central does and everybody knows it, it's no secret."
Lewistown 58, Dillon 56
Bryce Graham wasn't the go-to option when Lewistown was down one with time running out, but the senior ended up being the best option as he sank the game-winning floater with 5.4 seconds to play to send the Golden Eagles to the State A semifinals with a 58-56 win over the Dillon Beavers.
"The plan was to try to get Royce (Robinson) on an iso(lation) and they took it away. Fish (Fischer Brown) was our secondary, they took him away," Lewistown head coach Scott Sparks said. "That's the nice thing about having a senior leader who's not afraid to take the big shot. Bryce recognized that, saw an opening and took it to the hole.
"He didn't have his best game tonight, but when we needed him most he stepped up and came up with the biggest shot of our season."
Dillon head coach Terry Thomas said Lewistown's plethora of offensive talent make it hard to commit on any one player.
"We were basically just trying to stay in front of them and make them shoot over the top, see if we could block them out and get the rebound," Thomas said. "They were able to drive and get a little deeper in the lane they would have liked. And then he just made a tremendous shot."
Graham's go-ahead bucket came just 20 seconds after Connor Curnow's layup gave Dillon a 56-55 lead as the see-saw fourth quarter wound down.
"I thought the kids did a good job executing so we could get a really point-blank look, and we got what we wanted," Thomas said. "He's really strong and he can go both directions. He's learned how to use his body as well as some pump fakes."
The No. 1 seed from the East, the Golden Eagles will play for the State A title at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in University of Montana's Dahlberg Arena. The West's No. 2 Beavers will play Polson at 9 a.m. Saturday in the consolation semifinals.
Lewistown's Royce Robinson scored a game-high 22 points, including 15 in the second half. He made several timely baskets, concluding with a baseline jumper to put his team up 55-54 with just over a minute to play. Brown added 12 points, three rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block.
"They have so many players it's really hard to try to overemphasize and try to take one thing away, because they have other options," Thomas said.
Curnow led the Beavers with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Callahan Hoffman scored 16 points and added five rebounds, though foul trouble limited him to 22 minutes played.
Hoffman scored the opening six points of the fourth quarter, all down low, to tie the game at 47-47.
"We tried to go zone a little bit to see if that will neutralize it. When you got a kid that's 6-8, 250 pounds and our biggest kid is 6-2, there's not much you can do," Sparks said. "They did a great job using him and Curnow."
His putback midway through the frame stopped a six-point Golden Eagle run and kept him as the only Beaver to score through the first four minutes of the quarter.
"Where we struggled was when they got us into the half court," Sparks said. "We knew coming in their size, strength and athleticism was going to be a challenge for us. When they were able to get it to a half-court game, we struggled."
Hoffman would score only two more points over the final 12 minutes.
"They did a good job in their zone of trying to take away his post-up options," Thomas said. "Good job by them. It was somewhat due to their going to the zone and trying to give us a different look and force Callahan off the block."
Thomas adjusted by adding some more 3-point shooting to the mix.
"That's when Tyler Lagunas came in and hit a couple threes that really helped us loosen up the zone again," Thomas said.
The junior guard came off the bench and went 3 of 5 on threes, scoring nine points and adding an assists and two steals.
Robinson opened the scoring in the second half and then hit a pull-up three after a Luke Clinton block to send the Golden Eagles student section into a frenzy.
Maxx Ray added eight points, including a 3-pointer at the end of the third to go up 47-39 and a crafty layup to open Lewistown's scoring in the fourth and force a Dillon timeout.
"He's a kid that's just gotten better and better throughout the season," Sparks said. "I've coached him since he was in third grade and he's a kid who loves that moment. He loves to take big shots and he hit some big ones today.
"We said at some point this year he was going to win us a game, and I really feel like that eight points Maxx gave us off the bench was crucial to us."
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley scored six points and pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds, and got his hands on a game-high five steals, often leading to transition buckets.
Hoffman exited the game with 4 minutes to play in the second quarter, with his Beavers down one, however Lewistown was unable to extend its lead. Curnow scored from the right block and Kirkley followed for a putback of his teammate's breakaway layup miss.
Dillon opened the game with a 6-2 run, but the Beavers responded with nine straight.
"Every time they went on a run I thought we answered," Sparks said. "Even at the end the boys, for not having a lot of close games this year, I looked in their eyes and they weren't rattled. I had a good feeling that they were at least going to put into position to get a win."
Hamilton 50, Laurel 46
Junior duo Eli Taylor and Asher Magness connected for the game-winning basket as the Hamilton Broncs advanced to the consolation semis over the Laurel Locomotives Friday morning in the State A boys basketball tournament.
A potential game-winning three by Laurel's Dalton Boehler was offline as the Locomotives' season came to a close with the loss.
Taylor found Magness for an open layup with 25 seconds to play. Laurel advanced the ball into the front court before calling a timeout with 19 seconds remaining. Boehler's 3-point-attempt from the left wing bounced off the iron and was momentarily available for an offensive rebound, but the scramble for the ball resulted in a jump ball.
Possession arrow, and game, Hamilton.
Magness scored a game-high 19 points. Taylor scored 18 with eight rebounds. Tyson Rostad scored two points with a game-high 10 rebounds for the Broncs.
Shel Osborne led the Locomotives with 13 points and Boehler tallied 10 points and six rebounds. Kyson Moran scored seven points with a team-best nine boards. Emmett Renner and Konnor Gregerson each scored eight points.
Laurel took a brief one-point lead late in the fourth quarter during a foul-heavy sequence that saw both teams make multiple trips to the line in rapid succession.
A Renner bucket pulled Laurel within one, then Boehler hit both ends of a 1-and-1 to put the Locomotives up 42-41 with 2:17 to play. A Laurel foul during the ensuing inbounds play gave two free throws to Liam O'Connell, and the Broncs recaptured their lead, only to see Laurel make two more free throws to jump out in front for the final time.
O'Connell finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists.
Taylor's 3-point-play with 1:36 remaining pushed Hamilton out in front, only to be matched by Laurel's Osborne, who tied the game for the final time at 46-46.
The Broncs will play at 9 a.m. Friday at Missoula Sentinel. They await the loser of tonight's semifinal game between Butte Central and Glendive.
Western teams are 2-0 in the consolation bracket.
Polson 74, Havre 58
Four double-digit scorers and a 13-point advantage from the foul line gave the Polson Pirates claim to the first spot in the State A consolation semis Friday morning with a 74-58 win over Havre in Missoula.
The Pirates offense was paced by Colton Graham's 19 points on 50% shooting from the field and 75% from the foul line (6 of 8). Jarrett Wilson went 5-for-8 from the field and 7-for-10 from the line on his way to 17 points. Xavier Fisher's 15 points came from 4-for-9 3-point shooting and three free throws. Trent Wilson shot 6-for-15 on 2-pointers and hit 3-of-4 free throws to score 15 as well.
Havre's Xavier Butler scored a game-high 23 points on 10-for-13 shooting, including 3-for-5 from deep. Butler did not attempt a free throw.
The Pirates were 19-for-26 from the line while Havre went 6-for-11.
Havre took a one-point lead into the second quarter but a 24-point outburst from Polson gave the Pirates a lead they would never relinquish.
Butler hit two threes and Tre Gary (five points, two rebounds) made a floater in the lane early in the fourth quarter to briefly cut the Pirates lead to 63-55, but Trent Wilson answered on Polson's next possession to reestablish the double-digit difference.
Down 42-34 at the half, Havre scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Blue Ponies within three before Graham went on a run, punctuated by a 3-poitner from the left wing that had Polson up 53-41.
Isaac Pedraza had nine points and four rebounds for Havre. Caleb Spangler added eight points and a team-high six rebounds. Shane Patascil scored seven.
Graham led the Pirates with six rebounds, Jarrett Wilson had five, as did Braunson Henriksen, and Trent Wilson tallied four.
Polson will play at 9 a.m. Saturday against the loser of Friday afternoon's semifinal between Lewistown and Dillon. Both games will be at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.
