MISSOULA — The tournament's first upsets and overtime finales sent the West's Polson and Hamilton to meet in this afternoon's third-place game.
Polson 53, Dillon 52
West No. 3 Polson eked by West. No. 2 Dillon in overtime to advance to the third-place game.
Colton Graham scored 20 points and a team-high eight rebounds to lead the Pirates. Graham shot 5-for-11 from deep to keep Polson within reach before forcing overtime.
Dillon's Jonathan Kirkley nearly forced double overtime when he was fouled on a 3-point attempt with less than a second to play in the extra period. He hit his first two free throws, but was off on the third. Kirkley finished with nine points, a game-best 10 rebounds, team-high four assists, two steals and a block.
Connor Curnow led the Beavers with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting. He added five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Callahan Hoffman added nine points and six rebounds, while Caden Hansen scored eight points.
Jarett Wilson had 12 points, three rebounds, four assists and a game-high five steals for the Pirates. Xavier Fisher added 10 points.
The Pirates closed the fourth quarter on an 11-5 run to force overtime with the game tied 46-46.
Graham's shooting cut Dillon's lead to four, 42-38, with three minutes in to play in regulation. His free throws made it 44-40, and yet another three made it 44-43 with 1:07 remaining to force a Beaver timeout. Early in the third quarter he hit from atop the key to tie the game at 21-21.
The Pirates defense forced three turnovers, including a 5-second violation, during their 11-5 run.
Polson will face Hamilton in the third-place game. It will be the fourth time the Pirates and Broncs have squared off this season. The Pirates are 2-1 against the Broncs, having won on Feb. 24 and 26 by a total of 7 points. The Broncs won on Dec. 16, 56-52.
Hamilton 68, Glendive 66
Asher Magness and No. 4 Hamilton upset East No. 2 Glendive in the day's second overtime contest.
Magness scored 21 to lead the Broncs (17-11) past the Red Devils, who were led by Michael Murphy's game-high 21.
Eli Taylor hit a 3-pointer and Tyson Rostad was 1 of 4 from the foul line in overtime to give the Broncs a two-point edge and chance to claim third place Saturday afternoon.
Murphy scored Glendive's only two points of the extra period, putting an end to a 17-7 season for the Red Devils.
Taylor finished with 13 points and Rostad had 12 for the Broncs.
Magness scored 16 in the first quarter as Hamilton raced out to a 25-20 first quarter lead. He scored only two in the second half.
Glendive's Riley Basta scored 15 of his 19 in the first half, and Taven Coon added 13 for Glendive.
