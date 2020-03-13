BILLINGS — The Laurel boys basketball team earned a 55-47 win over defending state champion Billings Central in a Class A state loser-out game on Friday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Locomotives (14-11) trailed 13-10 after one quarter but outscored their Eastern A rival 16-9 in the second quarter and 29-24 in the second half.
Wylee Schnetter led Laurel with 12 points (3 of 5 from the field, 6 of 6 from the free-throw line), fellow junior Nick Pasquarello scored 11 (4 of 8 from the field), junior Colter Bales had 10 points (3 of 9) and eight rebounds and junior Eli Aby recorded eight points (3 of 7) and a game-high 11 rebounds.
The Locos shot 15 of 17 from the free-throw line, while the Rams finished 10 of 18.
Laurel will play a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Billings Skyview against the loser of Friday's semifinal game between Hardin and Livingston.
Central senior Gabriel Penha Dos Santos scored a game-high 14 points (5 of 8). The Rams, who are No. 5 in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, finished 13-10.
Frenchtown 51, Polson 47
Fourth-ranked Frenchtown held off Polson in the consolation bracket Friday morning at Metra.
Zack Baker led the Broncs with 15 points, while Cade Baker and Brandon Finley each scored 10. Finley also grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds.
Polson's Colton Graham led all players with 20 points and tallied seven boards.
Frenchtown (19-5) will face the loser of Friday night's semifinal game between No. 2 Butte Central and Browning in a loser-out, winner-to-third-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday back at Metra.
Polson finished its season with a 13-11 record.
This story will be updated.
