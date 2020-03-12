Hardin's Cayden Redfield goes up to grab a long pass during the Bulldogs' game against the Polson Pirates in the first round of the Class A state boys basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark on Thursday, March 12, 2020.
BILLINGS — In a game that stayed within five points throughout, Livingston prevailed 42-39 over Frenchtown to advance to the Class A state boys basketball semifinals Thursday morning at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
Livingston senior Brendon Johnson led all players with 21 points and 13 rebounds. He shot 8 of 23 from the field and 0 of 7 from 3-point range but went 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, including two foul shots in the final minute to make the score 42-39 in the first-round game. Johnson also hit the go-ahead layup with 1:45 left following a steal from junior Tristan Stenseth.
"We locked down on defense. That's our biggest focus: defense, defense, defense," said Livingston senior Jack Gauthier. "When we got up, I was like, 'We got this. Play smart, play hard.' And we did. We came out with the win."
The Rangers (17-6) shot 23.8% from the field in the first half but improved to 47.8% in the second. Frenchtown, the No. 4 team in the 406mtsports.com Class A rankings, also shot better from the field in the second half (45.8%) than the first (27.3%) but went 4 of 13 (30.8%) on free throws overall. Livingston finished 9 of 12 (75%) from the foul line.
Gauthier finished with nine points on perfect shooting (4 of 4 from the field, 1 of 1 from the line). His and-1 with 3:41 left gave Livingston a 38-37 lead, its first since midway through the third quarter.
"It was definitely a momentum shift. Those will always get me hyped up," Gauthier said. "Just executing my goal, like crashing offensive offensive boards, focusing on finishing every layup I have, playing the best game that I can."
A 9-2 run gave Frenchtown (18-5) the game’s largest lead at 27-22. Junior Wyatt Saile banked in the Rangers’ only 3-pointer of the game at the end of the third quarter to force a 27-27 tie.
Livingston will face top-ranked Hardin in the semifinals at 3:30 p.m. Friday back at Metra. Frenchtown will play a loser-out game against Polson at 9 that morning.
The Rangers have won 11 of their last 12 games, and their last two losses have both come against Hardin. Livingston lost on a buzzer-beater in their first game against the Bulldogs on Dec. 21.
"Our goal is a state championship," Gauthier said. "Just focusing on playing our best."
Hardin 73, Polson 41
The top-ranked Bulldogs rolled to the State A semifinals for the third straight season.
Four Hardin players, all seniors, scored in double figures: Cayden Redfield (15), Trae Hugs (14), Famous Lefthand (13) and Peyton Good Luck (11).
The Bulldogs (22-0) forced 27 turnovers while giving away nine. Polson led 11-9 in the first quarter but was outscored 29-6 the rest of the first half. Hardin also outscored the Pirates 28-9 in the third quarter of the first-round game.
Sophomore Braunson Henriksen led Polson (13-10) with 11 points. The Pirates will face Frenchtown in a loser-out game at 9 a.m. Friday back at Metra.
Hardin will face Livingston at 3:30 p.m. Friday. The semifinal matchup will be the fourth between the Bulldogs and Rangers this season. A Famous Lefthand buzzer-beating 3-pointer gave Hardin a 61-60 win over Livingston on Dec. 21, and the Bulldogs won 70-60 on Jan. 25 and 67-33 on Feb. 28 in the Eastern A Divisional semis.
"We know who they are. We know who we have to watch. We know what they're gonna run. The disadvantage is, they know us, too. It's a double-edged sword," said Hardin coach Andrew Round Face. "It should be a good game. Hoping it's not gonna be that good of a game."
Hardin sophomore Hance Three Irons said finishing undefeated is "probably our main goal."
"Everyone knew who our team was. Our team was stacked," Three Irons said, referring to preseason expectations. "Just two more games."
This story will be updated.
