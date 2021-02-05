BILLINGS — The Montana High School Association announced on Friday that Class AA will now have a state tournament format in basketball.

The State AA basketball tournament will be in Great Falls at Four Seasons Arena March 10-13. The classification had previously requested for a state playoff format, similar to the one used for volleyball in the fall, for basketball. 

The MHSA also announced the State AA wrestling meet will be at Kalispell Flathead High School March 5-6 and the State A-B Swim Meet will be held in Polson on March 6.

The ticket price for the one day State Swim Meets will be $10 according to the MHSA.

