BILLINGS — The Montana High School Association announced on Friday that Class AA will now have a state tournament format in basketball.
The State AA basketball tournament will be in Great Falls at Four Seasons Arena March 10-13. The classification had previously requested for a state playoff format, similar to the one used for volleyball in the fall, for basketball.
The MHSA also announced the State AA wrestling meet will be at Kalispell Flathead High School March 5-6 and the State A-B Swim Meet will be held in Polson on March 6.
The ticket price for the one day State Swim Meets will be $10 according to the MHSA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.