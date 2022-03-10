BILLINGS — Two-time defending champion Billings Skyview is back in its state tournament comfort zone. Helena Capital is seeking its first title-game trip in seven years.
Both teams were victorious Thursday in first-round games at the Class AA boys state tourney at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, and something will have to give when they meet Friday with a berth in the championship game on the line.
The evening session saw Bozeman survive a tough challenge from Missoula Big Sky but hold for a 55-47 victory. Big Sky (11-11) trimmed what had been a 14-point first-half deficit down to two points in the fourth quarter, but the Hawks (20-2) responded by making two crucial plays, then salted the game away from the foul line.
With the win, Bozeman earned a spot in the Friday night’s semifinal round, where it will take on Billings Senior, a 74-62 victor over Butte in the first-round finale on Thursday.
Skyview was led by the clutch shooting of Payton Sanders on the way to a 51-46 victory over resilient Kalispell Glacier (11-12). Capital had its backs to the wall before Brayden Koch took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Bruins to a 51-41 triumph over shorthanded yet plucky Bozeman Gallatin (11-12).
The semifinal meeting between Skyview (14-8) and Capital (20-2) will be the first of the season.
Senior's win was its seventh in a row and served as a continuation from its title run at last week’s Eastern AA divisional tournament. Butte (6-17) fell down by 11 points early in the fourth quarter and was unable to make up the difference.
The matchup between the Hawks and Broncs (14-8) will be the third of the season between the teams. Bozeman won the first two meetings by an average of 22 points.
Skyview 51, Glacier 46
The Falcons have made a home in the semifinal round though the years, and they're headed back there again after staving off Glacier.
Sanders hit several key shots and finished with a game-high 20-points for Skyview, which advanced to the semis for the third straight year and for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons.
“It's a blessing,” Sanders said. “All the work we put in throughout the year, all the blood, sweat and tears. It means a lot and we’ve got to be ready for the semifinals.”
Glacier was led by 6-foot-7 Noah Dowler, who finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Wolfpack trailed 44-34 after a Sanders 3-pointer and three free throws by Lane Love, but a 10-2 run over the final 2:06 pulled them within two.
Leading by 3, Skyview threw the ball away with 14.6 seconds left. But a tying 3-point attempt by Glacier was off the mark, and Sanders sealed the game with two free throws with 2.8 seconds on the clock.
“It was our first time seeing them and their first time seeing us, so you know anything could have happened in that situation,” Sanders said. “We rebounded at the end and played solid defense and we got it done. We just kept ourselves composed and we finished it.”
Love had 14 points for Skyview while Anthony Schacht added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ty Olson scored 10 points for Glacier despite missing time after his lip was cut.
Wolfpack will look to remain alive Friday in a loser-out game against Gallatin.
“We set our goals,” Glacier coach Mark Harkins said. “Every team comes in wanting to win it and not every team can. So now we need to re-establish our goals and establish our focus like we did this last week (at divisionals). We played some good basketball after we lost the first round. So you know, hopefully we can do that again.”
Capital 51, Gallatin 41
Koch didn’t have a specific mindset at the outset of the fourth quarter of what was still a tight game.
“Just that we had to go,” said Koch. “This is my last year and I don’t want to lose out.”
Koch scored 12 of his game-high 25 in the fourth quarter, and the Bruins turned their three-point lead into an 11-point lead with 1:18 left. Koch’s two-handed dunk over the defense gave Capital a 39-33 lead, then his turnaround shot from the top of the key upped it to 45-35.
Koch said his dunk “kind of gave us all a little momentum and just boosted our confidence a little bit. And that's when we kind of started playing Bruin basketball together after that.”
Capital, the top seed from the Western division, has now won seven consecutive games.
Gallatin, which was playing without big man Rylan Schlepp due to a lower leg injury suffered a divisionals last week, maintained a lead into the third quarter after a Jake Vigen three-point play and an Eli Hunter shot.
Vigen finished with 13 points and Hunter had 10 for Gallatin, but the Raptors ran out of steam. Gallatin is making its first appearance at the boys state tourney in the young history of the school.
“I feel like late in the game we lost sight of our transition defense and responsibilities,” Gallatin coach Michael Claxton said. “So they were able to get out and run and find some easy ones from our turnovers. But also, just missed shots and not getting back. That was a huge advantage that they had in the fourth quarter.”
The Bruins had a huge advantage from the free throw line, making 22 of 27 to just 3 of 9 for Gallatin. Koch finished 10 of 11 from the stripe.
Bozeman 55, Big Sky 47
Only a week removed from an upset loss to Belgrade in the first round of the Eastern AA divisional, Bozeman continues to circle the wagons in pursuit of a state championship. But Big Sky didn’t make it easy.
The Hawks led 28-14 in the second quarter after Jackson Basye buried a 3-pointer, and took a 10-point advantage into halftime. The Eagles, though, chipped away, and after a Shane Shepherd 3 from the corner had cut the deficit to 44-42 in the fourth.
That’s when Bozeman responded. Ty Huse came up with a crucial steal-and-score to make it 46-42 at the 3:45 mark, then Bryson Zanto hit a 3 with 1:09 left to make it 51-43. The Hawks then sealed the game at the foul line.
“This is the state tournament. Every game’s close,” Basye said afterward. “It’s going to come down to the last few minutes in every game and there's going to be free throws stuff like that.
“You’ve got to knock down your free throws and just take care of the ball and make the right play. That's what it comes down to.”
Basye scored all 14 of his points in the first half. Trent Rogers finished with a game-high 17 for the Hawks. Zanto finished with 10. Rogers and Zanto went a combined 12 for 12 from the foul line.
After pulling within two points, Big Sky converted just one field goal in the final 3:56. That was scored by Caden Bateman, who led the Eagles with 14 points and seven rebounds. Shepherd had 11 points, and Tre Reed scored nine.
Big Sky, in its first state tournament since 2016, will try to stay alive Friday against Butte.
“Whoever gets third place is the most mentally tough team in the tournament,” Eagles coach Ryan Hansen said. “Now it’s about digging in and finding out what you're made of coming through that loser's bracket.
“And so I think we got a group that can do it. I think they want it. So we'll regroup and come back tomorrow and see what we can do.”
Senior 74, Butte 62
In a high-scoring, up-and-down game that didn’t really resemble the previous three, Senior grabbed a seven-point lead by halftime after trailing for a good portion of the first half and was able to keep Butte at arm’s length.
Melo Pine had a big night with 23 points and nine rebounds, and hit all 10 of his free throws for the Broncs. He hit an off-balance shot in the lane, drew a foul and completed the three-point play to put Senior up 51-43 with 7:04 remaining.
Reagan Walker followed with one of his three second-half 3-pointers to give the Broncs an 11-point advantage, 54-43. Butte fought but couldn’t overcome the deficit.
Senior will now attempt to knock off Bozeman in the semifinals, a team that has had the Broncs’ number twice this year.
“I think we just have to control their shooting,” Senior guard Chazz Haws said of the matchup. “Play our game, keep playing how we're playing, get inside, make them foul us, but mostly just control their shooting.”
Walker finished with 13 points, and teammate Cactus Runsabove hit a few tough shots while collective 17 points.
Butte got within three points in the third quarter at 46-43 following five straight points by Bo Demarais, but Senior never squandered its lead. The Bulldogs suffered through some foul trouble also; Cameron Gurnsey spent much of the game on the bench before eventually fouling out.
Butte gunner Kenley Leary hit five 3-pointers and had 19 points. Jace Stenson scored 14 points. Big man Kooper Klobucar fought through double teams and was limited to six points and seven rebounds.
The Bulldogs will face Big Sky Friday for the third time this year.
“Big Sky is going to bring it, and neither of us really want to go home,” Butte coach Matt Luedtke said. “This time of year you’ve just got to do everything you can to try and fight to make it to the Saturday morning game and then ultimately the consolation.
“So yeah, we're disappointed. But hats off to Billings Senior. They did what they had to do to get the win.”
