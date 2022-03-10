BILLINGS — Two-time defending champion Billings Skyview is back in its state tournament comfort zone. Helena Capital is seeking its first title-game trip in seven years.
Both teams were victorious Thursday in first-round games at the Class AA boys state tourney at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, and something will have to give when they meet Friday with a berth in the championship game on the line.
The Falcons (14-8) were led by the clutch shooting of Payton Sanders on the way to a 51-46 victory over resilient Kalispell Glacier (11-12). Capital (20-2) had its backs to the wall before Brayden Koch took over in the fourth quarter to lead the Bruins to a 51-41 triumph over shorthanded yet plucky Bozeman Gallatin (11-12).
The semifinal meeting between Skyview and Capital will be the first of the season.
Skyview 51, Glacier 46
The Falcons have made a home in the semifinal round though the years, and they're headed back there again after staving off Glacier.
Sanders hit several key shots and finished with a game-high 20-points for Skyview, which advanced to the semis for the third straight year and for the seventh time in the past 10 seasons.
“It's a blessing,” Sanders said. “All the work we put in throughout the year, all the blood, sweat and tears. It means a lot and we’ve got to be ready for the semifinals.”
Glacier was led by 6-foot-7 Noah Dowler, who finished with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. The Wolfpack trailed 44-34 after a Sanders 3-pointer and three free throws by Lane Love, but a 10-2 run over the final 2:06 pulled them within two.
Leading by 3, Skyview threw the ball away with 14.6 seconds left. But a tying 3-point attempt by Glacier was off the mark, and Sanders sealed the game with two free throws with 2.8 seconds on the clock.
“It was our first time seeing them and their first time seeing us, so you know anything could have happened in that situation,” Sanders said. “We rebounded at the end and played solid defense and we got it done. We just kept ourselves composed and we finished it.”
Love had 14 points for Skyview while Anthony Schacht added 10 points and seven rebounds. Ty Olson scored 10 points for Glacier despite missing time after his lip was cut.
Wolfpack will look to remain alive Friday in a loser-out game against Gallatin.
“We set our goals,” Glacier coach Mark Harkins said. “Every team comes in wanting to win it and not every team can. So now we need to re-establish our goals and establish our focus like we did this last week (at divisionals). We played some good basketball after we lost the first round. So you know, hopefully we can do that again.”
Capital 51, Gallatin 41
Koch didn’t have a specific mindset at the outset of the fourth quarter of what was still a tight game.
“Just that we had to go,” said Koch. “This is my last year and I don’t want to lose out.”
Koch scored 12 of his game-high 25 in the fourth quarter, and the Bruins turned their three-point lead into an 11-point lead with 1:18 left. Koch’s two-handed dunk over the defense gave Capital a 39-33 lead, then his turnaround shot from the top of the key upped it to 45-35.
Koch said his dunk “kind of gave us all a little momentum and just boosted our confidence a little bit. And that's when we kind of started playing Bruin basketball together after that.”
Capital, the top seed from the Western division, has now won seven consecutive games.
Gallatin, which was playing without big man Rylan Schlepp due to a lower leg injury suffered a divisionals last week, maintained a lead into the third quarter after a Jake Vigen three-point play and an Eli Hunter shot.
Vigen finished with 13 points and Hunter had 10 for Gallatin, but the Raptors ran out of steam. Gallatin is making its first appearance at the boys state tourney in the young history of the school.
“I feel like late in the game we lost sight of our transition defense and responsibilities,” Gallatin coach Michael Claxton said. “So they were able to get out and run and find some easy ones from our turnovers. But also, just missed shots and not getting back. That was a huge advantage that they had in the fourth quarter.”
The Bruins had a huge advantage from the free throw line, making 22 of 27 to just 3 of 9 for Gallatin. Koch finished 10 of 11 from the stripe.
