GREAT FALLS — Rhyse Owens, a reserve guard for Billings Skyview, banked in a 3-point shot at the buzzer to put a cap on the Falcons' 79-57 State AA boys basketball semifinal win over Missoula Sentinel in Great Falls on Thursday night.
It was just that type of night for Skyview, which is headed back to the championship game for the second straight year. Tournaments were called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic last season, and the Falcons never got a chance to play for the title.
On Saturday night, against Great Falls High, they'll get a chance.
"Our kids, they stepped up to the challenge, they stuck to our game plan and executed it well," Skyview head coach Kevin Morales said. "And we came out with a win."
Payton Sanders was phenomenal for the Falcons, hitting 11 of 16 shots for 27 points. He rounded out his stat line with seven assists and five rebounds. It was an impressive showing, made all the more so by Skyview's hounding defense on Sentinel's Alex Germer and Tony Frohlich-Fair.
The two Spartan standouts finished a combined 11 of 36 from the field and never found an offensive rhythm. Frohlich-Fair scored 21 points, and Alex Germer had 18.
"We just went full pressure, full intensity," said Sanders, who scored 15 in the first half. "We outworked them tonight, and it showed on the scoreboard."
Skyview will be looking for its first state title since 2016. Sentinel, after only losing one game this season, falls short of a state title appearance and will play Bozeman at 1 p.m. Friday in the consolation semifinals.
The Spartans raced out to a 9-2 start to force a Skyview timeout. The lead changed six times in the first quarter. A late Falcon shot in the first quarter gave them an 18-17 lead, and they never trailed again.
Skyview built a 39-24 lead, but a 7-2 Spartan run out of halftime cut the lead to 41-31 after Germer hit a deep 3-pointer. Morales immediately called a timeout, Skyview regrouped and went on a 14-3 run, pushing the game far out of Sentinel's reach.
"We knew they were a good offensive team and they were going to get their runs," Morales said. "We just had to combat that with our own rounds."
Abe Seybert and Camron Ketchum each scored 14 points for the Falcons and both had timely 3-point shots. Seybert hit both of his at the end of the second quarter, which put a raucous Skyview crowd into a frenzy heading into the halftime break.
Sentinel shot just 19 of 57 from the field and 6 of 23 from behind the 3-point arc. The Spartans were outrebounded 36-27 and had 16 turnovers.
"We just focus on defense and making them uncomfortable and just running out," Sanders said. "Really just full confidence tonight and we knew what we needed to do."
Great Falls 61, Helena Capital 48
The Great Falls High boys basketball team knew they were due for a breakthrough.
The Bison downed Helena Capital 61-48 on Thursday night in Great Falls at Four Seasons Arena to secure their first Class AA state title appearance since 2006, when they beat Bozeman for a state title.
It broke a streak of three-straight semifinals without a title appearance. Great Falls, in fact, has now been to the semifinals five times since that championship win and have missed the state basketball tournament just four times in that span.
On Saturday night at 5:30 p.m., the Bison will have a chance to win a state title in their hometown.
"It means everything," said junior Cale Gundlach, who had four of his five 3-pointers in the first half as he scored a game-high 15 points off the bench. "All of us have been coming to these tournaments for a long time and we've always watched us get to the semis and never pull it out.
"To be a part of the team to finally make it to the championship, that means a lot."
Gundlach's early spurt helped the Bison build a lead, which they extended to 10 points by the four-minute mark of the second quarter. Capital, though, was able to close the gap to just three points early in the third quarter when star guard Brayden Koch — who finished with 13 points and six rebounds — hit a smooth triple from the corner.
Great Falls was able to pull ahead and Capital never got the Bison in foul trouble, something Bruins head coach Guy Almquist felt would be a key to a win.
"Obviously we have a bit of size mismatch and they took advantage of that, especially late when we tried to pressure," Almquist said. "A tough game, but I thought we made them earn it. Our kids battled for 32 minutes, I couldn't ask any more of them."
Helena Capital drew within six points in the fourth quarter, but the Bruins were not able to get the stops they needed down the stretch. An impressive alley-oop dunk from Drew Wyman pushed the lead to 10 with five minutes to play in regulation.
Forward Reed Harris put the exclamation point on the win a few minutes later with an impressive dunk of his own. He notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while Drew Wyman added on 14 and seven rebounds.
"That was so cool," Gundlach said. "Especially in the state semifinals to put them away."
For long-time Bison head coach Bob Howard, it'll be his second trip to the state title game since he took over the team ahead of the 2003-04 season. Great Falls is 16-1 on the season and has not lost since a three-point setback to Bozeman on Jan. 23.
"We've been there, knocking on the door and we've had some teams that maybe should've gone and done it," Howard said. "To finally get there and get past the semifinal game, I think it's gonna be good.
"I don't know if they'll appreciate it so much now, but they certainly will in the days to come."
Consolation games
Butte 63, Billings Senior 62
Billy Kelly pumped in 20 points, and Jake Olson contributed a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds as Butte toppled Billings Senior 63-62 on Thursday in a loser-out game at the Class AA state boys basketball tournament at Four Seasons Arena.
Cael Stenson added 10 points and five rebounds for the Bulldogs, who used an 18-9 third quarter to overcome a five-point halftime deficit.
Junior Bergen scored 21 points, Jacksen Burckley added 10 points and 11 rebounds, and Chazz Haws provided eight points and seven assists for Senior.
The Bulldogs will play in the consolation semifinals against Helena Capital at 1 p.m. on Friday for a chance to play in the third-place game.
Bozeman 56, Kalispell Glacier 43
Padraig Lang led three players in double figures with 12 points and Bozeman slowly pulled away from Kalispell Glacier for a 56-43 triumph in the loser-out round.
Jackson Basye provided 11 points and six rebounds, and Brady Lang added 10 points and three assists for the Hawks, who led 26-21 at halftime after trailing by a point entering the second quarter.
Jaxson Olsen scored 13 points and hauled down a team-high eight rebounds in Glacier's final game. Weston Price had nine points and five rebounds.
Bozeman will play in a consolation semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
