Great Falls Levi Torgerson drives past Glacier's Keifer Spohnhauer for two points during Wednesday's State AA Boys Basketball Tournament in Great Falls. Torgerson finished with six points, six assists and four steals.
Helena Capital's Brayden Koch shoots a three pointer during Wednesday's State AA Boys Basketball Tournament in Great Falls.
Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com
Great Falls forward Drew Wyman shoots a free throw to complete the three-point play after being fouled by Glacier during Wednesday's State AA Boys Basketball Tournament in Great Falls.
Gary Marshall/BMGphotos.com
GREAT FALLS — A balanced scoring effort helped Great Falls High soar by Kalispell Glacier 66-38 on Wednesday in the first round of the Class AA boys state tournament.
Reed Harris scored 19 points on 10 shots to lead the Bison, while Drew Wyman added on 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Weston Price led the Wolfpack with 17 points.
"We just tried to hold them, get a few steals and hit a few three's," Bison head coach Bob Howard said. "We didn't shoot very well to start out, but then we had some other guys hit three's and it all kind of fed off of itself.
"We got a lot of guys that at times can shoot the ball and it just worked out today."
Great Falls was just 13 of 29 in the first half and 4 of 14 from behind the 3-point arc. Glacier got out to an early 9-5 lead, but the Bison went on a 21-3 run that spanned from late in the first quarter far into the second.
It gave Great Falls all the space it needed as it never let the Wolfpack back in the game. The Bison had just two turnovers in the first half and 11 for the game, while active hands on the defensive side contributed to 22 turnovers by Glacier.
Harris's contributions were important, especially considering star guard Levi Torgerson was just 3 of 11 from the field and missed all seven of his 3-point attempts. He did not attempt a shot in the second half, though did finish with six assists and four steals.
"We didn't really get to warm up on (the court) for a long time, so when we came out we were adjusting to the rims a lot," Harris said. "Then as we started getting into the groove of things, everything started clicking together and we got a good lead."
Great Falls will play Helena Capital on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for a chance to play in the state title game. Glacier advances to a loser-out contest against Bozeman on Thursday at 1 p.m.
HELENA CAPITAL 67, BOZEMAN 52
The Helena Capital Bruins started slowly Wednesday at the Class AA boys state tournament, but they caught fire quickly and pulled away late for a win over Bozeman.
Junior Brayden Koch was stellar for the Bruins and poured in 25 points, including a 3-pointer late that helped seal the win as it pushed Capital's lead from 10 to 13 late in the fourth quarter of the 15-point win.
Sophomore Hayden Opitz, who was playing in his first state tournament game, also came up big, scoring 18 points, grabbing three boards, getting two steals and dishing out two assists.
"A lot of time, we forget that these guys, some of them, are playing in their first state tournament game," CHS head coach Guy Almquist said. "And he didn't get off to a great start but he kept fighting and battling and he really summed up the mentality of our whole team today."
Combined Opitz and Koch made 16-of-24 shots from the field, while Bozeman's best players Jackson Bayse and Ty Huse made 11-of-22.
Huse was held to 3-for-11 from the field. Bayse hit four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, however, he was the only Hawks player to reach double figures.
After taking an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, Bozeman jumped ahead by nine early in the second. That's when Capital went on an 11-2 run to tie the game. Then, a 7-0 spurt, capped on a 3-pointer by Tyler Tenney put the Bruins up 29-22 at the break.
Bozeman got within four points twice in the second half, but never closer as the Bruins will advance to Thursday's semifinal game at 5:30 p.m. Bozeman will face into the loser-out bracket.
"No one came in expecting us to do anything," Almquist said. "We are playing with house money right now, so we are going to come in, let it rip and see what happens."
