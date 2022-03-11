BILLINGS — With its state championship hopes in the balance, Helena Capital made sure the ball was in the hands of its best player, Brayden Koch.
Koch’s 3-pointer from the right wing Friday night beat both the overtime buzzer and two-time defending champion Billings Skyview, and capped a thrilling Class AA boys state semifinal game at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. Capital prevailed 53-50 and advanced into its first state championship game in eight years.
The Bruins will play Bozeman for state supremacy Saturday at 8:30 p.m. The Hawks got all they wanted from Billings Senior in the other semifinal game but survived by an identical score — 53-50.
Capital led Skyview by 11 points entering the fourth quarter but the Falcons fought back to send it into OT. In the end, Koch, who also beat the second-quarter buzzer with a 25-foot shot and finished with 24 points, had the final say.
“A special player made a special play,” Bruins coach Guy Almquist said. “Feels like I’ve said that quite a bit this year.”
Capital improved to 21-2, and won its eighth consecutive game. Skyview's record is now 14-9.
Senior went on a 10-2 run to take an eight-point lead in the latter stages of the third quarter, but Bozeman got 3-point shots from Ty Huse and Bryson Zanto in the fourth, the last of which put the Hawks ahead for good with 2:25 remaining.
“We gutted that one out,” Bozeman coach Troy Hostetler said. “That was awesome to see.”
Bozeman upped its record to 21-2. Senior dipped to 14-9 and saw its seven-game winning streak snapped.
The championship game will be a rematch of a Dec. 21 game which Capital won on the road 56-50.
In loser-out games, Bozeman Gallatin got a huge outing from Eli Hunter in eliminating Kalispell Glacier 63-42. The win evened the Raptor’s record at 12-12. Glacier finished its season with an 11-13 mark.
Meanwhile, Missoula Big Sky put three players in double figures, led by Shane Shepherd, to dispatch Butte 80-55. The Eagles are now 12-11. Butte ended the year with a 6-18 record.
Capital 53, Skyview 50
The Bruins appeared well on their way to the title game after three quarters, but Skyview outscored Capital 19-8 in the fourth to force OT. Neither team got many shots off in the extra four-minute period, but the best chance was Koch’s, and he didn’t miss.
With no full-court pressure from Skyview, Koch walked the ball up the floor alone, surveyed, dribbled to his right, cut around a screen, gave a little fake and fired. The ball hit nothing but net, the horn sounded and Koch was mobbed by his teammates.
“That this is probably one of the craziest games of my life,” said Koch, one of Class AA's purest scorers. “Honestly, I’ve never really got into too many overtime games, especially when it's back and forth, back and forth. So definitely it was one of the most exciting games and one of the most fulfilling.”
“Brayden Koch is a great player. Credit to him. He stuck the shot,” Skyview’s Payton Sanders said. “We had guys there, and there's really nothing we could have done about it. That’s just a great player making a great shot.”
During one stretch between the second and third quarter, Koch scored 15 of 17 points for Capital, including a long 3 that tied the game at the buzzer at halftime. The Bruins overcame a great first half by Skyview big man Lane Love, then used that momentum in the third quarter to build a 40-29 advantage.
But the Falcons got a shot from Rhyse Owens, two big baskets by reserve Kyle Mikkelson and 3s from Sanders and Lance Schaaf to crawl all the way back in the fourth.
Sanders broke the stalemate in OT when he scored off a steal to give Skyview a 50-48 lead. Helena tied it again when Jacob Curry made two high-pressure free throws with 39 seconds left.
The Falcons got nothing on their next possession, and that set the stage for Koch’s heroics.
“I think these kids, they've been focused on the opportunity, and that’s to win a state championship,” Almquist said. “You’ve got to be good, and you’ve got to be lucky, right? And maybe we just got our luck. I don't know.
“But I do know we've got an opportunity (Saturday) night and we're going do the best we can with it.”
Skyview dropped into a loser-out game Saturday against Big Sky.
Bozeman 53, Senior 50
Not to be outdone by Capital and Skyview, Bozeman and Senior went back and forth all game. The lead changed hands nine times and the game was tied 10 times.
The Broncs’ Reagan Walker hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Cactus Runsabove and Melo Pine each scored underneath as part of a 10-2 run that put Senior ahead 37-29 with 3:15 left in the third quarter. But the Hawks meticulously crawled back to eventually tie it 45-45.
Bozeman’s Huse and Senior’s Chazz Haws exchanged 3s midway through the fourth to keep it at a 48-48 stalemate, and Runsabove scored off his own miss to give the Broncs a two-point advantage with 3:35 to go. Those were the last points Senior scored.
Zanto hit the game’s biggest shot, a catch-and-shoot 3 from the left side of the floor to give the Hawks a 51-50 lead at the 2:25 mark. Walker then misfired on Senior’s next possession, and later Huse was able to make it a three-point game with a pair of free throws with 21.4 remaining.
Senior had a couple final chances at a tying 3 but those shots missed.
“It was anybody’s game,” Huse said. “The game has several runs — they're going to go on runs, we're going to go on runs, and we knew that even when we were down, the game is never over. That's what we knew. So we just, we fought back.”
Huse scored a game-high 20 points, grabbed seven rebounds and hit three 3-pointers. Trent Rogers added 12 points and Jackson Basye had 11 points and seven boards
Senior, which came into the tournament having won the Eastern AA tournament title and was on a seven-game winning streak, was led by Pine’s 13 points. But the Broncs got an all-around scoring effort, as both Walker and Runsabove added nine and Bubba Bergen and Jaiden Turner had six.
Senior will face Gallatin on Saturday in a loser-out contest.
The Broncs nearly played their way into the title game against a Bozeman team that had beaten them twice in the regular season by an average margin of 22 points. But they fell short.
“We gave ourselves a chance to win,” Senior coach Drew Haws said. “That's what every coach wants is an opportunity to have the ball to be able to send it into overtime or win the game. And that's what we had tonight.
“Our kids just did everything they could. They played a great game. Nobody plays perfect, but that was as close to perfect as we probably could have been.”
Big Sky 80, Butte 55
Shepherd’s 20 points — followed by 14 from Caden Bateman and 10 more from Josiah Cauresma — helped Big Sky keep its season intact.
The Eagles dominated the glass, outrebounding Butte 39 to 22. Bateman pulled down eight boards and Tre Reed and Jacob Gardanier grabbed six. Big Sky had 16 offensive rebounds as a team.
Cameron Gurnsey had 17 points to lead Butte. Kenley Leary added 12 and Jace Stenson had 10.
Gallatin 63, Glacier 42
Gallatin’s Hunter exploded for 30 points while leading the Raptors to their first-ever state tournament victory. Hunter made 11 of 18 from the floor, including six 3-pointers. He also had seven steals.
Garrett Dahlke added 10 points for Gallatin, which opened its doors in the fall of 2020. This is the Raptors first appearance at the state tourney.
Glacier was led by Connor Sullivan, who scored 16 points.
