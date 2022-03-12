BILLINGS — In a title game between Class AA juggernauts, Helena Capital was the instigator and the aggressor.
And now the Bruins are again state champs.
Capital, on the strength of lights-out shooting and a second-quarter scoring blitz, ran away from Bozeman for a 62-48 victory to claim the school’s third boys state basketball crown Saturday at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
For the Bruins, it was their first championship since 2014, and they ended their season with a 22-2 record. Bozeman, which was seeking the 12th title in program history, finished with a 22-3 mark.
“We always thought we might have a chance with this team,” said Hayden Opitz, Capital’s muscle inside. “Now that we're finally here it’s the best feeling in the world. I can't describe it. I'm just so happy right now.”
The game was subsequent to Saturday’s third-place contest, which saw Missoula Big Sky beat Billings Senior 52-41.
A night earlier in the semifinals, sweet-shooting Brayden Koch sent Capital to the title game with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime against Billings Skyview. Koch was the star of that game, and he finished with 20 points against Bozeman in the title contest.
But Saturday saw a total team effort.
The Bruins got 19 additional points from Jacob Curry, 11 from Opitz and eight from Trysten Mooney. Opitz also ripped down a game-high nine rebounds. As a team, Capital shot a sizzling 73% from the floor (24 for 33).
Between them, Opitz, Mooney and Curry shot 13 for 15.
“I think we got great looks and we were pacing ourselves on offense,” Koch said. “We got whatever we wanted, really, and just knocked down shots in those key moments.”
“It wasn’t just the Brayden Koch show tonight,” Bruins coach Guy Almquist said. “We had other guys step up. Jacob Curry, Trysten Mooney … to have performances like that on the biggest stage, that's pretty special.”
Koch shot the ball just once in the opening quarter, a fast break layup with 2:31 on the clock. In the second, Koch scored on a similar play which gave the Bruins a 14-8 edge.
The key stretch occurred in the second, and it started when Koch picked up a loose ball at midcourt, sprinted to the hoop unchallenged and threw down a two-handed dunk that sent Bruins fans into a frenzy.
Curry followed with a 3-pointer from the right wing that made the score 21-10 in favor of Capital.
Mooney added a 3 from the corner, Curry scored off another Bozeman turnover and Opitz finished when he pulled down an offensive rebound of a Koch miss. That capped a 14-0 burst, which gave Capital a 28-10 advantage.
As Capital kept converting the Hawks had too many empty possessions. The Bruins outscored Bozeman 22-6 in the second quarter and took a 32-14 lead into halftime.
“We were not very efficient running our offense,” Bozeman coach Troy Hostetler said. “I thought we made some adjustments at halftime to get the ball where we needed to get it to and we started knocking some shots down.
“But you’ve got to be ready to go for four quarters. You can't have an off quarter like that against a good basketball team. We happened to have one, and that's the result.”
In the third quarter, a pull-up shot by Koch from 18 feet gave the Bruins a 20-point advantage, 37-17, with 4:52 on the clock.
Capital led by as many as 24 points late in the third quarter. At that point there was no doubt.
Defensively, Capital limited Bozeman, a perimeter shooting team, to 35% from the field, including a 4-for-26 showing from the 3-point line.
Ty Huse had 19 points to lead the Hawks. Jackson Basye added 13. Both finished with five rebounds.
“We have nothing to hang our heads about. We ran into a good team,” Hostetler said. “They played better than we did, and that happens. This is a quality group of kids. I had this group of kids as freshmen and now as a group of seniors, you know, I couldn't ask for anything more as a coach.”
“You get on top because you have a group of kids that know their roles, they embrace their roles and they excel in their roles. That's what these guys did from the very beginning,” Almquist said. “You’ve got the guy who brings the water, you’ve got the guy off the bench and you’ve got the guy hitting game winners.
“You need them all, and tonight was a culmination of an incredible amount of work.”
Missoula Big Sky 52, Billings Senior 41
Teams that lose in the first round at state always face a daunting road back into trophy contention. But after Big Sky faltered against Bozeman in the first round on Thursday, the Eagles made it their mission to bring home some hardware.
The Eagles never trailed en route to victory during a game in which Jacob Gardanier had 13 points to lead a balanced scoring effort. Louis Sanders and Kolbe Jensen each had nine points and Tre Reed added eight for Big Sky.
After faltering in the first round, the Eagles (14-11) won three consecutive games, two on Saturday, to secure the program’s best finish since taking fourth in 2007 and its first trophy since winning the state title in 1997.
“We told them in the locker room after we lost to Bozeman — after that emotional loss — that it’s the most mentally tough team that wins third place,” Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. “And they're mentally tough.
“I think it just showed their growth. It's a special group, and yeah, they just wanted it so bad. They just laid it all out on the floor.”
Senior was vying for its first third-place trophy since 2010. The Broncs, after losing to Bozeman by three points in Friday’s semifinals, fell down by 10 in the third quarter and were unable to come all the way back.
Melo Pine finished his strong tournament with a game-high 17 points. Cactus Runsabove added eight.
“People don't realize how hard that is, to get your heart ripped out at 10 o'clock at night on Friday and then come back the next morning,” Senior coach Drew Haws said. “It’s just such a credit to these kids.
“I just love these guys in our locker room. We have eight seniors and every single one of them did something to get us here.”
Missoula Big Sky 51, Billings Skyview 41
Big Sky mounted a huge comeback to defeat Billings Skyview 51-41 in a loser-out game earlier Saturday. The Eagles trailed Skyview 22-8 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 43-19 in the second half.
Gardanier scored 18 points to lead Big Sky, 14 of which were scored after halftime. Reed added nine points, though he was in foul trouble, and Caden Bateman had seven for the Eagles.
Payton Sanders' 12 points led the way for Skyview (14-10). Lane Love contributed 10 points.
Billings Senior 49, Bozeman Gallatin 48
Senior edged Bozeman Gallatin 49-48 to keep its season alive in a loser-out game Saturday.
The Broncs got 21 points and five rebounds from Runsabove in a game that had nine lead changes and six ties. Pine added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Eli Hunter paced the Raptors (12-13) with 17 points while Jake Vigen had 10 points and eight rebounds.
This story will be updated
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.