BILLINGS — Two teams stayed alive and two were sent home in early games Friday at the Class AA boys state basketball tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
In loser-out games, Bozeman Gallatin got a huge outing from Eli Hunter in eliminating Kalispell Glacier 63-42. The win evened the Raptor’s record at 12-12. Glacier finished its season with an 11-13 mark.
Meanwhile, Missoula Big Sky put three players in double figures, led by Shane Shepherd, to dispatch Butte 80-55. The Eagles are now 12-11. Butte ended the year with a 6-18 record.
Big Sky 80, Butte 55
Shepherd’s 20 points — followed by 14 from Caden Bateman and 10 more from Josiah Cauresma — helped Big Sky keep its season intact.
The Eagles dominated the glass, outrebounding Butte 39 to 22. Bateman pulled down eight boards and Tre Reed and Jacob Gardanier grabbed six. Big Sky had 16 offensive rebounds as a team.
Cameron Gurnsey had 17 points to lead Butte. Kenley Leary added 12 and Jace Stenson had 10.
Gallatin 63, Glacier 42
Gallatin’s Hunter exploded for 30 points while leading the Raptors to their first-ever state tournament victory. Hunter made 11 of 18 from the floor, including six 3-pointers. He also had seven steals.
Garrett Dahlke added 10 points for Gallatin, which opened its doors in the fall of 2020. This is the Raptors first appearance at the state tourney.
Glacier was led by Connor Sullivan, who scored 16 points.
This story will be updated
