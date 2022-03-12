BILLINGS — Teams that lose in the first round at state always face a daunting road back into trophy contention.
But after Big Sky faltered against Bozeman in the first round on Thursday, the Eagles made it their mission to bring home some hardware. They accomplished it by beating Billings Senior 52-41 on Saturday in the third-place game at First interstate Arena at MetraPark.
The Eagles never trailed en route to victory during a game in which Jacob Gardanier had 13 points to lead a balanced scoring effort. Louis Sanders and Kolbe Jensen each had nine points and Tre Reed added eight for Big Sky.
After faltering in the first round, the Eagles (14-11) won three consecutive games, two on Saturday, to secure the program’s best finish since taking fourth in 2007.
“We told them in the locker room after we lost to Bozeman — after that emotional loss — that it’s the most mentally tough team that wins third place,” Big Sky coach Ryan Hansen said. “And they're mentally tough. I think it just showed their growth. It's a special group, and yeah, they just wanted it so bad. They just laid it all out on the floor.”
Senior was vying for its first third-place trophy since 2010. The Broncs, after losing to Bozeman by three points in Friday’s semifinals, fell down by 10 in the third quarter and were unable to come all the way back.
Melo Pine finished his strong tournament with a game-high 17 points. Cactus Runsabove added eight.
“People don't realize how hard that is, to get your heart ripped out at 10 o'clock at night on Friday and then come back the next morning,” Senior coach Drew Haws said. “It’s just such a credit to these kids. I just love these guys in our locker room. We have eight seniors and every single one of them did something to get us here.”
Big Sky 51, Billings Skyview 41
Big Sky mounted a huge comeback to defeat Billings Skyview 51-41 in a loser-out game earlier Saturday. The Eagles trailed Skyview 22-8 at halftime but outscored the Falcons 43-19 in the second half.
Gardanier scored 18 points to lead Big Sky, 14 of which were scored after halftime. Reed added nine points, though he was in foul trouble, and Caden Bateman had seven for the Eagles.
Payton Sanders' 12 points led the way for Skyview (14-10). Lane Love contributed 10 points.
Senior 49, Bozeman Gallatin 48
Senior edged Bozeman Gallatin 49-48 to keep its season alive in a loser-out game Saturday.
The Broncs got 21 points and five rebounds from Runsabove in a game that had nine lead changes and six ties. Pine added 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Eli Hunter paced the Raptors (12-13) with 17 points while Jake Vigen had 10 points and eight rebounds.
