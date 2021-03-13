GREAT FALLS — Payton Sanders hit a late shot and Billings Skyview took the Class AA boys championship 62-60.
Great Falls had trailed by as many as 15 points. Drew Wyman had 29 points in the loss. Ky Kouba had 19 points to lead the Bison.
It is the third state title win for Skyview, all of which have came under head coach Kevin Morales.
Consolation final
Missoula Sentinel 61, Helena Capital 52
After a disappointing semifinal exit, Missoula Sentinel rebounded with a strong consolation bracket effort on Friday and took down Helena Capital 61-52 in the third-place game on Saturday afternoon at the Four Seasons Center in Great Falls.
It is the first boys basketball trophy heading back to Sentinel since a runner-up finish in 2008. Tony Frohlich-Fair led the way with 21 points on 7 of 12 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and six assists.
TJ Rausch turned in a particularly good game for the Spartans too, hitting 8 of 12 shots for 17 points and adding on six rebounds and a pair of assists.
"They guys, they care," first-year Sentinel head coach Jason Maki said. "They've cared all year, they care about each other and they care about putting a good product on the floor and playing together."
Sentinel, who looked like the favorite going into the tournament, was knocked out of the winners side in a Thursday night semifinal against Billings Skyview. The Falcons frustrated the Spartans and took away much of what worked for them on offense during the regular season.
Other teams were able to employ similar strategies with various levels of effectiveness, but perhaps the biggest change for Sentinel was the physicality of the tournament. That caused adjustments too and the Spartans started to find their groove in the two consolation games.
"We're at the state tournament, refs are going to let us play, the refs are going to let people play physical," Frohlich-Fair said. "I think for me and Alex (Germer) that was the main thing. We were getting attacked by multiple guys every play, so it was just being to finish through contact and kicking to our guys and having them hit open shots."
As the Spartans left the floor, it was something of an end of an era. Sentinel brought 10 seniors to the tournament and will not return much production next year.
Mainstay players such as Germer — who is headed to the Montana State men's basketball team — and Frohlich-Fair will be gone, as will Hayden Kolb, Soren Syvrud and Rausch, among others.
Frohlich-Fair said he has garnered significant interest from Frontier Conference and junior college teams and wants to take some time to weigh his options before committing. Rausch and Syvrud are headed to the Montana football team.
It'll certainly be a tough goodbye for Maki.
"I couldn't ask for much more, it was awesome," Maki said. "The whole community embraced us coming back and for me personally, it's just amazing to have that group of kids.
"Just love this group of kids."
On the other side, it was a tough end to a good tournament for Helena Capital. The Bruins lose just four seniors and, perhaps most importantly, bring back standout Brayden Koch.
Koch had 25 points and four rebounds. He appeared to have a significant arm injury in the closing minutes of the game and not re-enter the contest.
"This experience goes a long ways to kind of setting that foundation for next year," Helena Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "Hopefully, you know, this kind of not getting that trophy we wanted kind of leaves a burning desire in our kids to get better."
Alex Germer had a quiet high school finale, scoring just six points on eight shots, though hauled in 10 rebounds and dished out three assists.
Sentinel finishes the season 17-2, while Capital ends the season 11-8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.