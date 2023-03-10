BUTTE — The second day of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament is underway. The semifinals will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5.
The first semifinal will pit Kalispell Glacier (15-7), the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, against Billings West (19-3) the No. 1 from the Eastern AA. The second semifinal will feature Missoula Hellgate (18-4), the top seed from the Western AA against Bozeman (18-4), the No. 2 from the Eastern AA.
In consolation action Friday morning, Billings Skyview advanced with a win over Missoula Big Sky. Bozeman Gallatin also stayed alive with a victory over Butte.
Billings Skyview 64, Missoula Big Sky 57
It was a back-and-forth affair between Missoula Big Sky and Skyview but the Falcons outscored the Eagles by eight points in the third, 18-10, which pushed a three-point lead from halftime to 11. Skyview was able to hang on for the seven-point win to advance to Saturday.
Lane Love paced the Falcons with 23 points. Rhyse Owens added 16 points and Skyview is still alive for third place. They will play the loser of Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman on Saturday morning. Josiah Cuaresma added 15 in the loss for Big Sky, which finished the season 10-14.
Gallatin 85, Butte 77
There were six lead changes between Gallatin and Butte Friday morning at the Butte Civic Center, yet a 34-point fourth quarter was enough for the Raptors to survive for another day thanks to an 84-77 win.
Eli Hunter followed up a 27-point performance in the fist round with 31 points on Friday. Zad Rodarte added 20 points, while Kyle Fasting pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Butte hit eight 3-pointers in the loss with four each coming from Cameron Gurnsey and Jace Stenson. The two seniors combined for 48 points with Stenson scoring 25 and Gurnsey winding up with 23.
Butte finishes the season 12-12. Gallatin will play either Billings West or Glacier on Saturday morning.
