BUTTE — The second day of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament is underway. The semifinals will take place at 3:30 p.m. and 5. 

The first semifinal will pit Kalispell Glacier (15-7), the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, against Billings West (19-3) the No. 1 from the Eastern AA. The second semifinal will feature Missoula Hellgate (18-4), the top seed from the Western AA against Bozeman (18-4), the No. 2 from the Eastern AA.

