BUTTE — The second day of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament is in the books.
In the first semifinal Billings West clinched its spot in the Class AA boys state championship game with a 52-43 win over Kalispell Glacier.
Missoula Hellgate defeated Bozeman in the second semifinal, 56-49, setting up a matchup with Billings West for the Class AA state title after neither team made the state tournament a season ago.
In consolation action Friday morning, Billings Skyview advanced with a win over Missoula Big Sky. Bozeman Gallatin also stayed alive with a victory over Butte.
Here's the full recap.
Missoula Hellgate 56, Bozeman 49
After not making the state tournament last season, Missoula Hellgate (19-4) will be playing for all the marbles Saturday night in the Class AA state boys basketball tournament thanks to a hard-fought 56-49 win over Bozeman.
“It’s something I think we have all dreamed of as children,” Hellgate’s Connor Dick said of reaching the state title game. “I still have no words but I cannot be more excited about playing in that game tomorrow night.”
The Knights certainly earned their trip. Gallatin didn’t make it easy on Hellgate, the top seed out of the Western AA on Thursday, and despite building a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter Friday, Bozeman trailed just 26-23 at the half thanks to a late Kellen Harrison 3-pointer.
Nevertheless, Hellgate persisted. The Knights also executed, time and time again.
Whether it was Donovyn Headswift, who made 7-of-11 shots from the field for 14 points, Connor Dick’s 13 points and nine rebounds, or Easton Sant hitting four 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 17 — whenever Hellgate needed an answer in the second half, it found one.
The most critical moment came in the third stanza when a triple by Harrison, followed by a steal and score by the junior put the Hawks in front 37-36. Hellgate responded with a 5-0 run, capped by a Chance McNulty 3-pointer.
Bozeman (18-5) cut the lead to two heading into the fourth — when Hellgate answered again.
First, it was Sant hitting from beyond the arc to push the lead to seven. Then, after a hoop by Dick, Hellgate led 48-39 after a 7-0 run to open the final quarter.
The Hawks cut the lead to five, but again, Dick was good from the field to extend the lead and, eventually, after timely free throws from Sant, Hellgate celebrated the win and the chance at a state championship.
“I’m so happy for everyone,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “We have talked about it all year — we aren’t the biggest team. But we are a team. The resilience this team showed and the mental toughness, it was something else.”
Hellgate qualified for the state championship in 2020, but the game was canceled (and the state title shared) due to COVID-19, so the Knights will play in their state championship game since 2019 when they lost to Bozeman at the Butte Civic Center on a buzzer-beater.
The Hawks got 16 points in defeat from Harrison Friday, but he was just 5-of-15 from the field. Luke Smith added 15 points and 14 rebounds, yet the Hawks fell short of a return trip to the championship game after finishing as the runner-up to Capital in 2022.
Bozeman will take on Billings Skyview on Saturday morning at 9 to keep its third-place hopes alive. Hellgate, meanwhile, will meet West at 6:30 Saturday night for Class AA’s top prize.
“These kids are terrific,” Hays said. “I’m so fortunate. We always talk about being a team and staying together through the celebrations and the disappointments and it’s just really neat to see this group go out and play for each other.”
Added Dick: “I love all my teammates and I’m so happy for all of them. We can’t wait (for the title game). We’re going to give it our best shot.”
Billings West 52, Kalispell Glacier 43
Call it the Cooper Tyson show.
Seeking its first state title game appearance since 2015, Billings West found itself down 30-28 to Glacier midway through the third quarter.
West head coach Kelly Darragh called a timeout and from that point on, Cooper Tyson took over. What followed was a 3-pointer by Tyson, two assists for treys, a steal, and a slam dunk — all in a matter of minutes as the Golden Bears went on a 13-0 run to take control of the game and never relinquished it in a 52-43 win in the Class AA semifinals.
“He did a good job,” Darragh said of Tyson. “He’s a tough matchup for teams when he plays that hard and when he’s on, he’s as good as anyone in the (Class AA).”
Tyson certainly looked the part on Friday night at the Butte Civic Center and every time the Golden Bears needed a play, it seemed like he found a way to make it, totaling 19 points, three steals, and a few assists in the process.
“It feels good,” Tyson said of reaching the state title game. “We just have to go in ready to go. Winning this doesn’t mean anything if we aren’t ready to go in the state championship.”
Tyson’s efforts were central to the win for Billings West, but he was far from alone in his contributions. Senior Billy Carlson had a productive night too with 10 points, three assists, and a team-high six rebounds. Hunter Saks added eight, including two 3-pointers in the game-changing 11-0 third-quarter run.
“It’s an emotional game,” Darragh said. “Your guys are going to get up and down a little bit but every time we got challenged, they responded.”
Now that the Bears have ended one drought — reaching the title game for the first time in eight years — the focus will be on ending that 11-year state championship drought.
Regardless, after missing the state tournament completely last season, it’s a huge step forward for West, even if the job isn’t quite finished.
“It says a lot about these guys,” Darragh said of reaching the championship game. “It says a lot about our program. We felt like we were on the verge. Last year, I thought we had a chance to play on Saturday night (at state) and we had a tough loss at divisionals and didn’t even make it. I think that team laid the foundation. Cooper Tyson is back. Billy Carlson is back and some others that were on that team. They have worked hard and it’s just been a pleasure to work with them.”
Cohen Kastelitz scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss for Glacier. Adam Nikunen pitched in with 10 and Noah Dowler scored four points but tore down 13 boards.
Yet, for Glacier (15-8) and its nine seniors, the dream of a state title won’t live on. However, the Wolfpack can still come back and compete for third place. They will face Gallatin on Saturday morning at 9 a.m. for a berth in the third-place game.
West (19-3) on the other hand, will face the winner of Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman at 6:30 p.m.
Billings Skyview 64, Missoula Big Sky 57
It was a back-and-forth affair between Missoula Big Sky and Skyview but the Falcons outscored the Eagles by eight points in the third, 18-10, which pushed a three-point lead from halftime to 11. Skyview was able to hang on for the seven-point win to advance to Saturday.
Lane Love paced the Falcons with 23 points. Rhyse Owens added 16 points and Skyview is still alive for third place. They will play the loser of Missoula Hellgate and Bozeman on Saturday morning. Josiah Cuaresma added 15 in the loss for Big Sky, which finished the season 10-14.
Gallatin 85, Butte 77
There were six lead changes between Gallatin and Butte Friday morning at the Butte Civic Center, yet a 34-point fourth quarter was enough for the Raptors to survive for another day thanks to an 84-77 win.
Eli Hunter followed up a 27-point performance in the fist round with 31 points on Friday. Zad Rodarte added 20 points, while Kyle Fasting pitched in with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Butte hit eight 3-pointers in the loss with four each coming from Cameron Gurnsey and Jace Stenson. The two seniors combined for 48 points with Stenson scoring 25 and Gurnsey winding up with 23.
Butte finishes the season 12-12. Gallatin will play either Billings West or Glacier on Saturday morning.
