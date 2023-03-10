MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Missoula Hellgate's Donovyn Headswift gets back on defense after making a basket on March 10 during the second day of the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

 Meagan Thompson The Montana Standard

BUTTE — The second day of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament is in the books.

In the first semifinal Billings West clinched its spot in the Class AA boys state championship game with a 52-43 win over Kalispell Glacier. 

MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Billings West's Cooper Tyson flies through the air to the basket as Glacier (Kalispell) defends on March 10 during the second day of the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

Tags

Load comments