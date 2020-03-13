BOZEMAN —Bozeman advanced in the consolation bracket after pulling away against Missoula Sentinel with a 62-55 win.
Hawks' senior Carter Ash finished with a team-high 20 points including a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range.
Bozeman held a slim 29-26 lead at halftime but Sentinel fought back and got within two points with 1:30 left in the game, but the Hawks converted a clutch three-point play to put the game away.
Bozeman will now play the loser of the semifinal matchup between Great Falls and Billings Skyview.
Despite the loss, Missoula Sentinel was led by Toy Frohlich-Fair's 22 points while Alex Germer finished with 15 points.
The Spartans finished the season with a 17-7 overall and return its three leading scorers, Germer, Frohlich-Fair and Hayden Kolb.
Helena Capital 61, Butte 41
On Thursday at the Class AA state boys basketball tournament, Brayden Koch's eight 3-pointers weren't enough to push Helena Capital into the winner's circle.
That's because the Bruins ran into Drew Wyman, who used 34 points to lead Great Falls High to an overtime win over the Bruins Thursday. The loss cost Capital a shot at the state title, but the Bruins are still alive for a third-place trophy, thanks in large part to another hot shooting day from Koch, who, along with Bridger Grovom, made four 3-pointers in the 61-41 win.
"Loser-out games are all about toughness," Capital head coach Guy Almquist said. "We always talk about TPW, tough players win and I thought the team really competed hard."
While Koch and Grovom helped Capital build a lead Friday at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, the exclamation point on the win came from Shane Haller, who threw down a dunk with 3:30 left that put Capital up 14 and the win on ice.
It was the second straight game that Haller reached double figures and when it was all said and done, he had a team-high 16. Haller battled throughout the game with Butte big man Jake Olson, who kept the Bulldogs in it with 12 first-half points and 14 total.
"I think in the second half, you saw something you haven't seen from Shane Haller," Almquist said. "You saw him throw down a slam dunk and take a charge and that was a surprise to this coach, but I am super proud of him and all of these seniors for getting to Saturday."
Koch matched Haller's total with 16 points. Grovom added 13; Trevor Swanson and Parker Johnston both had seven. The Bruins will play again Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. against the loser of Missoula Hellgate and Billings West.
Capital needs two wins Saturday to get the third-place trophy.
