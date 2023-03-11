BUTTE — It's the final day of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center in Butte.
Billings West and Missoula Hellgate will meet Saturday night at 6:30 for the Class AA state championship. Joining them on Saturday night will be Kalispell Glacier, following a win over Gallatin and also Bozeman, which knocked out Billings Skyview to reach the third-place game at 3:30 p.m.
Glacier 67, Bozeman Gallatin 63
It's never easy to win after losing in the semifinals at the state tournament, but the Glacier Wolfpack were able to outlast the Gallatin Raptors by a score of 67-63 in overtime.
Cohen Kastelitz had a huge game in the win with 27 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win. Kaid Buls hit four treys on his way to 14 points, a total matched by Adam Nikunen who made three 3-pointers. Eli Hunter scored 21, his third 20-point game at state, but he made just 4-of-25 shots from the field.
Bozeman 56, Billings Skyview 53
The Bozeman Hawks built a 9-point lead after the first quarter on Saturday morning in loser-out action against Skyview and held on late for a 3-point win.
Kellen Harrison scored 12 points to pace the Hawks in the win, while Kash Embry pitched in with 11. Lane Love was the high scorer for the Falcons with 17 points. Ben Howells finished with 15.
The Hawks and Wolfpack will meet at 3:30 p.m. for third place.
