BUTTE — It's the final day of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center in Butte.

Billings West and Missoula Hellgate will meet Saturday night at 6:30 for the Class AA state championship. Joining them on Saturday night will be Kalispell Glacier, following a win over Gallatin and also Bozeman, which knocked out Billings Skyview to reach the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. 

Tags

Load comments