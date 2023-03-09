MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Missoula Hellgate's Connor Dick looks to pass the ball on March 9 at the state class AA tournament.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

BUTTE — After the first day of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament, the bracket is nothing but chalk as Missoula Hellgate, Bozeman, Kalispell Glacier and Billings West all advanced to the semifinals. 

Billings West and Glacier will meet in the first semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bozeman and Hellgate at 5 to determine the participants of the 2023 Class AA boys state championship game. 

MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament

Butte's Jace Stenson drives to the basket as Bozeman's Quaid Ash (32) and Luke Smith (24) defend on March 9 late in the fourth period during the MHSA Class AA State Basketball Tournament at Butte.
MHSA State Class AA Baseketball Tournament

Billings West's Ben Erbacher takes the ball to the hoop on March 9 at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.
MHSA State Class AA Baseketball Tournament

Kallispell Glacier's Kaidrain Buls watches as he sinks a three-pointer late in the game against Billings Skyview at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

