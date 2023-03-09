BUTTE — After the first day of the Class AA boys basketball state tournament, the bracket is nothing but chalk as Missoula Hellgate, Bozeman, Kalispell Glacier and Billings West all advanced to the semifinals.
Billings West and Glacier will meet in the first semifinal on Friday at 3:30 p.m., followed by Bozeman and Hellgate at 5 to determine the participants of the 2023 Class AA boys state championship game.
Here's a recap of day one.
Hellgate 63, Gallatin 57
Guard play can make all the difference during postseason basketball and in case you forgot, Missoula Hellgate offered a pretty good reminder in a 63-57 win over Gallatin Thursday in the first round of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament.
The score was tied at the half, but in the second half, defense and timely shooting from sophomores Easton Sant and Chance McNulty proved to be the difference. McNulty made three triples in the second half, while Sant also hit numerous daggers from the top of the key as the top-seeded Knights survived Gallatin's upset attempt.
“It’s March,” Hellgate head coach Jeff Hays said. “It’s (about) survive and advance and that’s what we did. At divisionals, we played really well and were able to coast a little in the second half of those games. I told our guys, this is more typical. This is the state tournament.”
And at the state tournament, great guard play is essential and the tandem of Sant/McNulty was off the charts for the Knights combining for 37 points and just one turnover when it was all said and done.
Sant scored 23 points and was stellar from start to finish. As far as McNulty, his impact was felt in the second half as he made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points.
However, the spark really came on a steal and score that ignited an 8-0 run. Prior to that play, it was 31-30 Gallatin. The layup put Hellgate in front and when McNulty buried a trey about a minute later, suddenly, it was 35-31 Knights midway through the third quarter.
“That’s what makes this team really neat,” Hays said. “Every night, it seems like it’s a different guy that steps up and these guys don’t care who gets the credit. They just want to win. Tonight, it was Easton and Chance who hit some timley shots but tomorrow night, it could be somebody else.”
Connor Dick made some key plays too and finished with 12 points for the Knights. He made some key buckets in the second half and in the fourth, more clutch shots from Sant and McNulty salted away with the win.
Sant wound up with a team-high 23 points. He was 6-of-6 from the free throw line and made three from beyond the arc. McNulty hit four shots from 3-point range on his way to 14.
“That first tournament win is always tough,” Hays said. “But I was really proud of the way our guys battled.”
Eli Hunter was spectacular in the loss for Gallatin, scoring a game-high 27. He made a total of five 3-pointers. Jacob Sonju also pitched in with 18 on 8-of-10 shooting in defeat.
Hellgate (18-4) will advance to the semifinals with the win and will take on Bozeman for a berth in the Class AA state championship game at 5 p.m. Gallatin (14-9), will take on Butte at 10:30 a.m., hoping to keep its season alive.
“It’s going to be about mental toughness,” Gallatin head coach Michael Claxton said. “We want this season to be special, especially for our seniors and we aren’t ready to go home yet.”
Bozeman 77, Butte 63
You’ve heard of the tale of two cities and on Thursday, in a Class AA state boys basketball tournament game between Butte and Bozeman, it was a tale of two halves.
The first 20 minutes of Thursday’s first-round matchup belonged to the hometown Butte Bulldogs who built a 15-point lead in the first half and led by seven at intermission (34-27).
But the final 12 minutes and change, belonged to Bozeman as the Hawks outscored Butte 47-20 in that stretch to end the Butte upset bid 77-63.
“I thought our guys just did a great job of continuing to play,” Bozeman head coach Troy Hostetler said. “(Butte) shot the ball really well and we could have put our heads down and said, ‘It’s not our night’ but we kept playing and I was really proud of that. That shows some good character to compete like that in a tough environment.”
State tournament games are held on a neutral floor, but at the Butte Civic Center, the crowd was certainly partisan. Butte rode that wave of emotion and some hot first-half shooting to a 34-19 lead. Yet, an 8-0 run to close the first half cut the lead to seven at the break.
In the third, Butte stayed hot and a Jace Stenson triple, his third of the night, made it 43-30 with 5:37 left in the third quarter.
From that point on, it was all Bozeman. The Hawks connected on seven 3-pointers (7-of-12 in the second half), including two at the end of the third quarter by Quaid Ash. The first tied the score and the second sent Bozeman to the fourth quarter leading 56-53.
“Shooting in this gym is a little different,” Hostetler said. “Butte plays a few games here so it’s an adjustment for everybody, but for us to be down 13 in the third quarter and to crawl back and get the lead, was pretty impressive.”
Kash Embry hit another 3-pointer for the Hawks a few minutes later, and following an up-and-under by Luke Smith, Chapman Wiehardt hit a dagger three that put Bozeman up 10 with three minutes to go.
Butte never got within single digits again.
Emby hit 3 triples total in the win for Bozeman and finished with a game-high 20 points. Kellen Harrison tacked on 17, while Rocky Lencioni added 12.
Hudson Luedtke was the leading scorer for Butte. He scored 12 in the first quarter but was held to 16 total. Stenson finished with 15 points but was only able to play 20 minutes because of foul trouble.
“It was a tale of two halves,” Butte head coach Matt Luedtke said. “We were great offensively in the first half. I thought we got a little tired in the second half. Jace Stenson got in foul trouble and with him not being in the game, all of a sudden, we aren’t as good offensively.
“And it’s the state tournament,” he added. “You have to make shots and we didn’t shoot the ball that well, especially in the second half. Hats off to Bozeman. They were lights out. They made shots and we didn’t. But I’m proud of my guys. They played hard. We just need to come back tomorrow and hit shots.”
The Hawks (18-4) will advance to the Class AA boys semifinals on Friday night against either Missoula Hellgate. Butte will take on Gallatin at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Billings West 62, Missoula Big Sky 34
For just a few minutes, it looked like the Missoula Big Sky Eagles were going to give Billings West a run for its money.
Yet, after falling behind 7-4, the Golden Bears, the top seed out of the Eastern AA, responded with a 34-4 run to end the first half that broke the will of the Eagles and removed any doubt about which team would advance to the semifinals of the Class AA boys state tournament as West went on to win 62-34.
“For us, it’s our defense that kind of gets everything going,” Billings West head coach Kelly Darraugh said. “I thought we did a good job (on defense). They have some good athletes that we were able to cut off and were able to keep them out of the lane. It’s not easy coming out and playing at state. Guys get tight, but we had a lot of guys step up. We have 12 guys that can play and it seems like, every game it’s a different guy.”
This time, it was the combo of Tyson Cooper and Billy Carlson, as well as the defense.
Big Sky turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 22.7 percent from the field in the first half. The Bears, meanwhile, were credited with five steals and five offensive rebounds. They also just had just two fouls and three turnovers. Cooper scored 11 in the opening half; Carlson added 10.
In the second half, Big Sky never threatened and both teams essentially cleared their benches in the fourth quarter in what wound up as a 28-point win for the Golden Bears (19-3).
Cooper finished with 12 for the Bears and was the high scorer. Braden Zimme added 10. Josiah Cuaresma led the Eagles with 11 in the loss.
The win sets the stage for a Friday semifinal matchup at 3:30 p.m. against Glacier for a berth in the Class AA state title game.
“I think they’re a lot like us,” Darraugh said. “They are deep and play a lot of guys. They also take a lot of pride in their defense and in a gym like this, sometimes, it can be hard to shoot, so you really have to hang your hat on your defense.”
Big Sky (10-13) will take on Skyview in loser-out action Friday at 9 a.m.
Glacier 65, Billings Skyview 48
Great defense is always a recipe for success. But when you combine it with stellar 3-point shooting, it's a dangerous combination.
It's also one Kalispell Glacier used to rout Billings Skyview 65-48 in the opening round of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament.
The Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, came out firing and connected on six first-half 3-pointers, three of which were from Kaidrian Buls, as they built a 30-16 halftime lead.
Four of those triples came in the first four minutes of the game as the Wolfpack scored the first eight points and took a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"I was really proud of (Kaid) and (Adam Nikunen)," Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. "It's easy to get tight in a state tournament and I thought they came out loose and they shot the ball well from the beginning. That really got us going."
In the second stanza, Glacier blew the game wide open thanks to a 12-2 scoring run. Skyview closed the half on a mini-spurt to cut the deficit to 14 at the break but still shot just 24 percent compared to 60 percent from deep for the Wolfpack.
However, little changed in the second half. Glacier hit two triples early in the third and after a make by Adam Nikunen, his third of the game, the Wolfpack lead was 44-27.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Glacier's lead got as large as 21 points, 56-35 and from there, the Wolfpack cruised on their way to clinching a semifinal berth.
"We really challenged them to be ready for this game," Harkins said. "We practice quite a bit in the morning, so these guys are used to getting up at six. More than that, they didn't feel sorry for themselves and they were excited, but they weren't jumping all over the place (after the win). They set big goals at the start of the season and they want to hit them."
Nikunen was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the win for Glacier and scored 12 points. Buls scored a team-high 15 after three first-half treys, while Noah Dowler also added 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.
Skyview had just one scorer reach double figures and that was Lane Love, who finished with a game-high 16. Rhyse Owens added 10.
"You can't go down 9-0 or whatever the start was," Skyview head coach James Bulluck said. "We only scored 16 points in the first half and for the top scoring team in Class AA, we just didn't shoot very well. You have to give credit to Glacier, they came out and played well. This one hurts, it doesn't feel good and we just have to do our homework and hopefully, score some points (on Friday)."
Glacier (15-7) will face Billings West Friday at 3:30 p.m. Skyview (13-10) will face Big Sky in loser-out action on Friday morning.
Photos: Day 1 of the Class AA state basketball tournament
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.