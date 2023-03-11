BUTTE — It's the final day of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center in Butte.
Billings West and Missoula Hellgate will meet Saturday night at 6:30 for the Class AA state championship. Earlier in the day, Kalispell Glacier captured the third-place trophy, knocking off Bozeman after both teams survived loser-out action Saturday morning.
Glacier 53, Bozeman 43
The Glacier Wolfpack didn’t win the Class AA boys state title as they set out to do this weekend, but on Saturday night at the Butte Civic Center, they did the next best thing — defeating Bozeman 53-43 to take home the third-place trophy.
“These kids, they’re amazing,” Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. “We’ve got nine seniors and they put in so much time. It’s tough to lose in the semifinal, but I’m just proud of the way they responded. They stayed together and they competed.”
“Just incredibly proud.”
Glacier set the tone right away, scoring the first nine points of the game, causing Bozeman to take a timeout. The Hawks trimmed the lead to three by the end of the opening stanza, yet a 17-9 run in the second sent the Wolfpack into halftime up 11.
In the third quarter, Bozeman trimmed the deficit to five at one point, thanks to a 3-point play by Jake Casagranda, however, that’s as close as they would get. Glacier, meanwhile, never trailed in a wire-to-wire win — their 17th of the 2022-23 season.
The Wolfpack (17-8) will also bring home some state tournament hardware for the first since the 2016-17 season, sending out a big senior class on a high note, and a standing ovation.
“That’s an awesome feeling,” said Harkins of being able to pull his seniors one last time. “It’s kind of like the victory formation for football. It’s great to be able to get those guys that recognition. They’re a great group.”
Kaid Buls continued his stellar shooting and made multiple 3-pointers for the fourth straight game. This time, he made three from beyond the arc on his way to a game-high 16. Cohen Kastelitz pitched in with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Noah Dowler also tacked on nine points while grabbing 12 rebounds.
Jake Casagranda led the way for the Hawks with 12 points in the loss. Kash Embry, who hit a game-winning shot against Skyview in the morning, wound up with 11. The Hawks finished the season 19-6.
Glacier 67, Bozeman Gallatin 63
It's never easy to win after losing in the semifinals at the state tournament, but the Glacier Wolfpack were able to outlast the Gallatin Raptors by a score of 67-63 in overtime.
Cohen Kastelitz had a huge game in the win with 27 points, 14 rebounds, two steals and two assists in the win. Kaid Buls hit four treys on his way to 14 points, a total matched by Adam Nikunen who made three 3-pointers. Eli Hunter scored 21, his third 20-point game at state, but he made just 4-of-25 shots from the field.
Bozeman 56, Billings Skyview 53
The Bozeman Hawks built a 9-point lead after the first quarter on Saturday morning in loser-out action against Skyview and held on late for a 3-point win.
Kellen Harrison scored 12 points to pace the Hawks in the win, while Kash Embry pitched in with 11. Lane Love was the high scorer for the Falcons with 17 points. Ben Howells finished with 15.
The Hawks and Wolfpack will meet at 3:30 p.m. for third place.
