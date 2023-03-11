Glacier third place trophy

Glacier poses for a picture with their third-place trophy at the 2023 Class AA boys state basketball tournament. 

 Chris Peterson/406mtsports.com

BUTTE — It's the final day of the Class AA state boys basketball tournament at the Civic Center in Butte.

Billings West and Missoula Hellgate will meet Saturday night at 6:30 for the Class AA state championship. Earlier in the day, Kalispell Glacier captured the third-place trophy, knocking off Bozeman after both teams survived loser-out action Saturday morning. 

