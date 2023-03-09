BUTTE — For just a few minutes, it looked like the Missoula Big Sky Eagles were going to give Billings West a run for its money.

Yet, after falling behind 7-4, the Golden Bears, the top seed out of the Eastern AA, responded with a 34-4 run to end the first half that broke the will of the Eagles and removed any doubt about which team would advance to the semifinals of the Class AA boys state tournament as West went on to win 62-34.

MHSA State Class AA Baseketball Tournament

Kallispell Glacier's Kaidrain Buls watches as he sinks a three-pointer late in the game against Billings Skyview at the MHSA State Class AA Basketball Tournament at Butte.

Tags

Load comments