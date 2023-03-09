BUTTE — For just a few minutes, it looked like the Missoula Big Sky Eagles were going to give Billings West a run for its money.
Yet, after falling behind 7-4, the Golden Bears, the top seed out of the Eastern AA, responded with a 34-4 run to end the first half that broke the will of the Eagles and removed any doubt about which team would advance to the semifinals of the Class AA boys state tournament as West went on to win 62-34.
“For us, it’s our defense that kind of gets everything going,” Billings West head coach Kelly Darraugh said. “I thought we did a good job (on defense). They have some good athletes that we were able to cut off and were able to keep them out of the lane. It’s not easy coming out and playing at state. Guys get tight, but we had a lot of guys step up. We have 12 guys that can play and it seems like, every game it’s a different guy.”
This time, it was the combo of Tyson Cooper and Billy Carlson, as well as the defense.
Big Sky turned the ball over 11 times and shot just 22.7 percent from the field in the first half. The Bears, meanwhile, were credited with five steals and five offensive rebounds. They also just had just two fouls and three turnovers. Cooper scored 11 in the opening half; Carlson added 10.
In the second half, Big Sky never threatened and both teams essentially cleared their benches in the fourth quarter in what wound up as a 28-point win for the Golden Bears (19-3).
Cooper finished with 12 for the Bears and was the high scorer. Braden Zimme added 10. Josiah Cuaresma led the Eagles with 11 in the loss.
The win sets the stage for a Friday semifinal matchup at 3:30 p.m. against Glacier for a berth in the Class AA state title game.
“I think they’re a lot like us,” Darraugh said. “They are deep and play a lot of guys. They also take a lot of pride in their defense and in a gym like this, sometimes, it can be hard to shoot, so you really have to hang your hat on your defense.”
Big Sky (10-13) will take on Skyview in loser-out action Friday at 9 a.m.
Glacier 65, Billings Skyview 48
Great defense is always a recipe for success. But when you combine it with stellar 3-point shooting, it's a dangerous combination.
It's also one Kalispell Glacier used to rout Billings Skyview 65-48 in the opening round of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament.
The Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed out of the Western AA, came out firing and connected on six first-half 3-pointers, three of which were from Kaidrian Buls, as they built a 30-16 halftime lead.
Four of those triples came in the first four minutes of the game as the Wolfpack scored the first eight points and took a 13-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
"I was really proud of (Kaid) and (Adam Nikunen)," Glacier head coach Mark Harkins said. "It's easy to get tight in a state tournament and I thought they came out loose and they shot the ball well from the beginning. That really got us going."
In the second stanza, Glacier blew the game wide open thanks to a 12-2 scoring run. Skyview closed the half on a mini-spurt to cut the deficit to 14 at the break but still shot just 24 percent compared to 60 percent from deep for the Wolfpack.
However, little changed in the second half. Glacier hit two triples early in the third and after a make by Adam Nikunen, his third of the game, the Wolfpack lead was 44-27.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Glacier's lead got as large as 21 points, 56-35 and from there, the Wolfpack cruised on their way to clinching a semifinal berth.
"We really challenged them to be ready for this game," Harkins said. "We practice quite a bit in the morning, so these guys are used to getting up at six. More than that, they didn't feel sorry for themselves and they were excited, but they weren't jumping all over the place (after the win). They set big goals at the start of the season and they want to hit them."
Nikunen was a perfect 4-for-4 from 3-point range in the win for Glacier and scored 12 points. Buls scored a team-high 15 after three first-half treys, while Noah Dowler also added 12 points, 11 rebounds, and four blocks.
Skyview had just one scorer reach double figures and that was Lane Love, who finished with a game-high 16. Rhyse Owens added 10.
"You can't go down 9-0 or whatever the start was," Skyview head coach James Bulluck said. "We only scored 16 points in the first half and for the top scoring team in Class AA, we just didn't shoot very well. You have to give credit to Glacier, they came out and played well. This one hurts, it doesn't feel good and we just have to do our homework and hopefully, score some points (on Friday)."
Glacier (15-7) will face Billings West Friday at 3:30 p.m. Skyview (13-10) will face the Big Sky loser in loser-out action on Friday morning.
