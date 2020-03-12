BOZEMAN — Missoula Hellgate had no problems to start the Class AA Tournament.
The Knights breezed past Bozeman High School in the final quarterfinal game of the night, 65-42.
Senior Rollie Worster led all scorers with 24 points.
“I thought we were very solid,” Hellgate coach Jeff Hays said.
While Missoula Hellgate has been a favorite this season with a 22-0 record, the Knights started slow.
They started on a 7-2 run but after a three-point play by Bozeman’s Jace Fasting, it was 9-6.
“I thought it was state tournament jitters early on,” Hays said. “We didn’t move the basketball like we usually do.”
Hellgate’s offense returned to form in the second quarter. The Knights went on an 8-2 run propelled by Worster and Abe Johnson.
While Worster put on a show, including finishing the half on an 8-0 run, Hays said he was especially impressed with his team’s defense.
The Knights allowed Bozeman just five second-half points.
“I thought we defended them very well,” Hays said. “I thought our man defense was great and didn’t give their shooters good looks.”
Hellgate continued to take it to Bozeman in the second half as Cam LaRance hit two 3-pointers followed by more scoring from Worster and Johnson.
Bozeman came to life late in the half when the Hawks hit three consecutive 3-pointers by Hudson Willett and Bryson Zanto, but the deficit was too great.
The Hawks were led by Brett Clark’s 10 points.
As for Hellgate, it will continue its march to a state championship when it faces Billings West on Friday.
Billings West 44, Missoula Sentinel 39
Billings West knew it was going to have a challenge in its quarterfinal matchup
In fact, coach Kelly Darragh described his team’s 44-39 win against Missoula Sentinel as gutting it out.
“We fought our butts off,” Darragh said. “We just kept going.”
The Golden Bears jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the opening minutes after a 3-pointer by Josh Erbacher.
Neil Daily hit another 3-pointer and West held a 13-7 lead.
But while Sentinel was trailing, they were getting some production from junior Alex Germer.
He scored 10 of his team’s 12 first quarter points but the Spartans trailed 15-12 after the first quarter.
Germer received some help in the second quarter as Hayden Kolb hit a pair of 3-pointers.
TJ Rausch hit a jump shot and Germer added a score in the final minute as West help a slim 26-24 lead.
Germer had all scorers with 12 points.
“Alex Germer is a great player but we had to make adjustments,” Darragh said.
The adjustment was going to a box-and-1 defense against Germer.
He was held to just five points in the second half and West started to pull away.
Scores by Josh Erbacher and Teagan Mullowney extended the lead to 37-26 late in the third quarter.
Dailey also added a 3-pointer but came out with an ankle injury and did not return.
Darragh did not provide an update.
Sentinel battled back in the final quarter and eventually tied the game when Rausch scored with 1:31 left.
West’s Erbacher answered on the next possession as the Bears started to pull away.
Finally Sentinel had to start fouling and time was not on its side.
“I thought we did a good job battling back,” Sentinel coach Jay Jagelski said. “There were some tough calls down the stretch but that’s how the game goes and you have to move on.”
The Bears will face Missoula Hellgate in the second semifinal tomorrow.
Billings Skyview 53, Butte 41
Billings Skyview boys basketball coach Kevin Morales knew the one-four matchup could be a problem.
Especially against a Butte team who hasn’t been to a state tournament in seven years.
But the Falcons settled down in the second half and cruised to the semifinals with a 53-41 win.
“We knew Butte was going to fight. That’s the type of team it is,” Morales said. “I was just proud of how resilient we were. We didn’t panic and we were consistent in the second half.”
Butte came out shooting from the opening tipoff as 3-pointers from Cael Stenson and Blake Drakos put the Bulldogs ahead 11-6 midway through the first quarter.
Skyview answered, but Butte kept its momentum with scores by Tommy Mellott and Kenley Leary to stay on top.
“It was huge,” Butte coach Matt Luedtke said. “Our guys came out fired up and it was a big momentum for us. None of these guys have ever played in the state tournament.”
During the second quarter Butte’s hot shooting continued as Mellott hit a 3-pointer followed by a score by Jake Olson but the Bulldogs were still looking up just a 22-18 first half lead.
The Falcons found their offense in the second half as Payton Carle hit a pair 3-pointers.
His second come with 3:54 left in the third quarter that gave Skyview its first lead since the opening minutes.
After both teams exchanging the lead the Falcons started to pull away when Sam Tranel hit a 3-pointer.
Peyton Sanders continued to give Skyview momentum throughout the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and then muscling his way to the line, but the Falcons never featured a go-to scorer.
Sanders’ nine points helped give Skyview a double-digit lead as time was becoming crucial to Butte, but all six players scored five points or more.
Butte was forced to extend the game when it started to foul with less than a minute left, but Luedtke said the quarterfinal game gave his young players good experience in the future.
The Bulldogs will return all but five players.
“You could see a difference in these two teams’ experience,” Luedtke said. “Having this experience now will definitely help.”
Skyview will now head to the semifinals to face Great Falls, a team they defeated twice this season.
“Wyman and Torgerson are quite the duo,” Morales said. “It’s going to be whoever wants it more and play the hardest.”
Great Falls 74, Helena Capital 72
Great Falls junior forward Drew Wyman’s came to the line and hit two free throws.
It was only a small part of his 34-point performance.
But they could have been the biggest shots of the game.
The free throws clinched a 74-72 overtime win over Helena Capital (2W) with 11 seconds left.
They also put the Bison (3E) into the semifinals of the AA state boys basketball tournament.
“Drew has been having a great season,” Great Falls coach Bob Howard said. “We have been really looking to get him the ball and he does a great job when he gets it.”
Wyman didn’t waste any time finding his rhythm.
He scored five points in the first three minutes and forced Capital to take a timeout when he threw down an emphatic dunk.
Levi Torgerson hit a 3-pointer and Wyman added another outride shot just before the end of the first quarter and the Bison held an 18-9 lead.
Wyman dominance continued throughout the second quarter as he scored six straight points to five Great Falls a 25-11 lead in the opening minutes.
Capital coach Guy Almquist said he threw every kind of defense at the Bison to slow Wyman down but nothing helped.
“He was better than our guys,” Almquist said of Wyman. “We just couldn’t stop job and we didn’t have the focus to play team defense.”
By the halftime buzzer rang out, the Bruins were still looking up at a 38-25 halftime deficit.
Capital gained momentum in the second half that was started on a 3-pointer by Trevor Swanson.
The Bruins clawed back and came within 46-40 with about four minutes left, but Wyman came alive once again.
He answered with eight straight points and the Bison held a 53-44 lead.
Bruins sophomore Brayden Koch has never played in the state tournament game.
But his emergence in the fourth quarter was exactly what Capital needed.
Koch hit two consecutive 3-pointers brought the Bruins closer and his two more 3-pointers in the final 45 seconds sent the game into overtime.
He was matching Wyman bucket for bucket as he finished with 30-points of 8-of-9 makes from distance.
“I’m always in the gym shooting,” Koch said. “It has made me really confident in my shot.”
Capital took its first lead of the game less than three minutes left in overtime but its lead didn’t last long.
Torgerson hit a 3-pointer from near the logo as Great Falls took control. All that was needed was Wyman hitting a pair of free throws.
“You just have to stay cool, calm and collected,” Wyman said.
Capital had a chance to tie or even win the game in the final 11 seconds, but it couldn’t get a shot off.
Great Falls will now play Billings Skyview in the state semifinals while Capital moves to the consolation bracket.
“We dug ourselves a big hole in the first half where we didn’t play with the fire and effort you have to play in a state tournament basketball game,” Almquist said. “The first half is what is going to haunt us.”
